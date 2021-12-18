Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos temporarily suspends operations to make adjustments | Companies

THE Itapemirim Group communicated this Friday (17) that, by its own decision, temporarily suspended all operations of the Itapemirim Transportes Aereos (ITA) for an internal restructuring, given the need for operational adjustments.
In a statement, the company says that the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) has already been informed of the decision and that she regrets the inconvenience caused. THE ita states that it will continue to provide assistance to impacted passengers and advises customers with trips scheduled for the next few days when they contact the company.
THE Itapemirim Group reinforces that the decision has no impact on road transport services, through the Itapemirim bus. THE Itapemirim Air Transport made its maiden flight on June 30 and joined the Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear).
In September, the airline postponed plans to reach a fleet of 50 aircraft until June 2022. ita it was operating in 18 cities at the time and was aiming to reach 22 this month.