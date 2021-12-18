Itaú revises GDP growth forecast for 2021 downwards and sees a 0.5% drop in activity in 2022

Itaú reduced the estimate of Brazilian GDP growth in 2021 from 4.7% to 4.4%, seeing a scenario of deceleration in the coming years. According to the bank, the dynamics driven by the recovery of services related to mobility and the weakness in the goods sector should be repeated in the releases for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For 2022 and 2023, the projection is for a fall of 0.5% and an increase of 1%, respectively.

Regarding the exchange rate, Itaú maintained its projections of R$ 5.50 for the dollar in 2021 and 2022. For 2023, it projects R$ 5.75, amid persistent uncertainties and a drop in the Selic rate.

The pandemic in Brazil still shows no signs of an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. However, the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant of omicron is still uncertain and poses risks, assess the institution’s economists. At the very least, the new variant places greater importance on booster doses.

Despite the improvement in current data, the main challenge is related to fiscal sustainability going forward. The bank expects a primary surplus of 0.3% of GDP in 2021 (we previously estimated a deficit of 0.6% of GDP), a deficit of 0.8% of GDP is expected in 2022 (previously a deficit of 1.5 % of GDP) and a deficit of 1.1% of GDP in 2023, with gross debt reaching 81%, 84% and 87% of GDP in each of those years, respectively.

For the IPCA consumer price index, Itaú BBA projects an increase of 5.0% next year, after an increase of around 10.0% in 2021. The shock in industrial goods linked to supply bottlenecks is still very persistent. , with secondary effects on other prices, mainly services. Due to the lagged effects of the rise in interest rates and the output gap still open, it projects a 3.3% increase in the IPCA in 2023.

On the monetary policy side, Itaú BBA believes that the Selic rate will reach 11.75% per year at the end of the first quarter of 2022, a level at which the current tightening cycle will end (with increases of 1.5 percentage points in February and 1 point in March). In 2023, he expects the Selic to fall to less restrictive levels.

