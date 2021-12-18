It’s a month until ‘BBB22’! Everything we already know about the new edition of the reality show | BBB

The countdown to BBB22 has officially started! Today, there is only a month for the premiere of the most beloved reality show in Brazil and the expectation to meet the new brothers only increases. On January 17th, participants enter the house for lots of crap, romance and, of course, fun. 🎉

Around here, it’s hard to hold back the anxiety to experience all these emotions again – and my netizens are here to prove it! 😂👇

Is it hard to put up with this waiting around too? So come on, I’ll tell you everything we already know about the BBB22!

2 of 4 Tadeu Schmidt is the new BBB presenter — Photo: Globo/João Cotta Tadeu Schmidt is the new BBB presenter — Photo: Globo/João Cotta

After 14 years presenting the Fantástico, Tadeu Schmidt is ready for a new challenge and takes charge of BBB22 in place of Tiago Leifert. We can guarantee that he is excited to start the work:

“I’m very happy and proud to have been invited to this mission. The BBB is a must! It’s a huge honor to do the same work that was done by Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial, two of the greatest talents in the history of Brazilian television. And soon when the program turns 20. I just want to say thanks!”

And the new presenter has arrived bringing spoilers! Last week, Tadeu made her first visit to the BBB’s house and guaranteed that she will have a lot of news for the brothers in the next edition:

“The work is in full swing! The house has VERY cool news that, of course, I can’t tell you. But I can guarantee you: you’ll love it!”

3 of 4 Tadeu Schmidt visited the house of ‘BBB22’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Tadeu Schmidt visited the house of ‘BBB22’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Registration is now closed and the participants have not yet been announced, but one thing is certain: we will have Pipoca and Camarote! It is already confirmed that BBB22 will keep the dynamic that divides the brothers between famous and anonymous.

The Leader’s Party will gain an extra spice: before the celebration, participants will be able to buy additional items with their stakes to boost the celebration even more. The house brings changes and new environments, which will be the stage for the program’s outstanding dynamics, such as the Leader, Angel, Bate-Volta and Immunity Tests, parties, discord games, lunches and much more.

Leader’s cinema in your home

The public will be able to enjoy the Leader’s Cinema in a different way: it will be possible to watch the same content as the participants at the BBB, but in their own home. The film screened for the brothers will be broadcast at Session Cinema do Líder, on Tuesday nights on TV Globo.

4 out of 4 ‘BBB22’ arrives full of news — Photo: Gshow ‘BBB22’ arrives full of news — Photo: Gshow

BBB’s editors at Recipes.com will teach how to make dishes inspired by what participants eat at home. In addition, at #RedeBBB, the schedule will come with attractions from Monday to Friday: Chat BBB with the eliminated, Stop BBB and Table BBB, among other formats, are confirmed for the next season.

The public will not miss any moment at the BBB, as it will be possible to follow the cameras live, as well as excerpts, full programs and the Click BBB on the streaming platform.

Multishow with an eye on everything

Even before the new edition starts, the Heating BBB features the best moments from BBB21 in 16 episodes, with interviews with alumni and much more! For the new season, the tradition of taking the knockout of the week for a heartfelt and entertaining interview continues with the BBB – The Elimination.

Yes, the time to put the cards on the table is also confirmed. At the end of the edition, we will have an extra – and special – program that will mark the reunion of the season’s participants on TV Globo.