It’s #FAKE video of man claiming to be inventor of mRNA vaccines and claiming vaccines are toxic to children | Coronavirus

A video is circulating through social networks in which a man who introduces himself as Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist, claims that he created the technology that gave rise to the mRNA vaccine and that the immunizing agent causes damage to children’s bodies. IS FAKE.

Misleading video captions claim that a viral gene will be injected into the mother cells and will force the child’s body to produce toxic proteins. They also claim that these proteins often cause permanent damage to children’s critical organs, including the brain and nervous system. The allegations are false.

Ana Paula Herrmann, professor at the Department of Pharmacology at the Institute of Basic Health Sciences at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul explains that mRNA vaccines carry only part of the virus’s genetic information., which is a piece of messenger RNA (mRNA) that will actually be used to produce the spike protein. But that it will not be incorporated into our genes (DNA) and will not generate continuous and indeterminate production.

“The spike protein produced is precisely what will enable the production of specific antibodies and the acquisition of immunity by the vaccinated individual. And as the antibodies are produced, the level of spike protein that can be detected in the blood drops”, he says.

The specialist explains that the body is only exposed to a piece of the virus, which is eliminated after the immune system has been trained.

“The vaccine generates a momentary inflammatory response that is part of acquiring immunity, and this is achieved without causing the disease that the entire virus causes, as we are exposed to just one piece of the virus. It is the entire virus with its spike protein replicating uncontrollably in the cells that cause damage, and not the vaccine”, adds Ana Paula.

The positions shown in the video are also disputed by world authorities in research and health control.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explanation, the mRNA and spike protein do not last long in the body. Our cells break down the mRNA and get rid of it a few days after vaccination. Scientists estimate that the spike protein, like other proteins our bodies create, may remain in the body for a few weeks. mRNA never enters the cell nucleus where our DNA (genetic material) is located, therefore, it cannot alter or influence our genes..

The CDC explains that mRNA enters muscle cells and instructs cell machines to produce a harmless version of the spike protein, which is present in the virus, to train our defense system to spring into action when any similar threat looms on the horizon. After the piece of protein is made, our cells break the mRNA and remove it..

“RNA vaccines are not made with particles of inactivated pathogens or pathogens, therefore, they are not infectious. The RNA does not integrate into the host genome and the RNA strand of the vaccine is degraded as soon as the protein is produced, says the article in the PHG Foundation, linked to the University of Cambridge.

Vaccines against Covid are safe, according to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which authorized the application of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. Specialists from the Brazilian societies of Infectious Diseases (SBI), Immunology (SBI), Pediatrics (SBP), Immunizations (SBIm) and Pulmonology and Phthisiology also participated in the assessment.

The same authorization for use has already been granted by the FDA and the EMA (health regulatory agencies of the United States and the European Union), as well as countries such as Costa Rica, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Peru and Uruguay .

In October, Pfizer said the vaccine is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children ages 5-11.

Malone contributed evidence that mRNA could be delivered and produce proteins in cells, but he cannot be considered the inventor of the mRNA technology, because this discovery is due to the work of many other researchers.

An article in the journal Nature explains in detail the role he played in the history of mRNA. Malone discovered that it was possible to transfer mRNA protected by a small layer of fat to guide them to make proteins and later applied his theory to animals. But that was in 1989, and a lot of other before-and-after research was carried out to get to the current situation.

The claim that he was the inventor of vaccines has been the subject of reports and checks around the world and in all of them, considered false. He has become a star of vehicles that spread misinformation about vaccines.

