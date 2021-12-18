‘It’s killing the player’

Everton Cebolinha’s manager made harsh criticisms of coach Jorge Jesus

Márcio Cruz, manager of Everton Cebolinha, was disgusted to see the striker improvised as a right wing in the victory of the Benfica over Sporting de Covilhã by 3-0, in the Portuguese League Cup.

In an interview with the Portuguese newspaper “Record”, the agent harshly criticized coach Jorge Jesus and threatened to withdraw his client from the Lisbon club.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Jorge Jesus is killing a player who cost 20 million euros. When Everton is gaining confidence and improving, he takes him off the team,” fired the manager.

Everton did not have a streak in the starting lineup with Benfica coach and has alternated many games between the reserves. In the last match, he played out of his home position even with an alternative team.

“If this continues, we will have to remove the player from the team, so that Benfica doesn’t suffer. If it’s not to put him in his position, then don’t put him as a wing”, he criticized.

In 2021, Everton Cebolinha scored four goals and distributed five assists in 25 games for Benfica.