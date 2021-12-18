It’s skip of ten! Chefs recommend their favorite dishes at Rio Gastronomia

It takes maturity not to want to go out eating everything that the sight and smell reach in Rio Gastronomia. So that no one gets lost in the midst of so much delight at the Jockey Club, we asked the chefs who have already been there, what they indicate to satisfy their hunger.

One snack, however, caught the attention of several of them: the octopus croquette (R$ 25) by Esccama, by Ricardo Lapeyre.

“Everything I ate at the Escama was good.” But the croquette was wonderful. Something that anyone who is a pub likes — indicates Mariana Rezende, from Bar da Frente, one of the most delicious pillars of the Liga dos Botecos.

The inspiration for croquette, which recently entered the restaurant’s menu, came from the weekend trips the chef takes to a farm in the interior of the state.

“Every Sunday I stopped at a roadside restaurant to eat croquette. I kept that in my head and decided to try an octopus, which, in my recipe, also includes Portuguese sausage, broccoli and béchamel, in addition to the mollusc cooking broth — explains Lapeyre, returning the compliment to one of the most emblematic snacks at Bar da Front. — My recommendation is the pig in a kimono (R$ 18, two units), from Bar da Frente, served at Liga dos Botecos.

Chef Pedro Bennoliel delights himself with Venga’s queso tart with strawberry coulis Photo: Bruno Kaiuca / Agência O Globo

Another declared fan of the kimono pig at Bar da Frente, Dandara Batista, from Afro Gourmet, recommends, in addition to croquette, the octopus bolognese (R$ 38) from there. A reference in African food, the chef also gives a tip for those who enjoy northeastern food.

— I really enjoyed the rubacao (R$ 25), the Café do Alto, the Polo de Santa Teresa, at the kiosk at the Polo City Hall — shared the chef, giving more details of the mining. — They made it with red rice, cream, dried meat and curd cheese.

Chef and curator of attractions at the Santander Brasil de Sabores auditorium, Pedro Benoliel chose Venga!’s queso tart and strawberry coulis (R$25) as a must-see, but said he won’t give up on oxtail rice (R$29, 50) by Katia Barbosa, served at Katita’s kiosk, or codfish cake with Serra da Estrela cheese (R$ 20 each), by Gruta de Santo Antônio — a hit in other editions of the event.

São Paulo chef Paulo Yoller with Pabu Izakaya’s kobun (R$25): steamed bread with mayonnaise, chives and pickles, with three filling options Photo: Bruno Kaiuka / Agência O Globo

Passing through Rio for the creative workshop Burger Class Rio X SP, São Paulo chef Paulo Yoller, the name and talent in front of Meats, enjoyed Esccama’s shrimp and biquinho pepper pastry (R$ 25), with shrimp and cream in the right measures, and penne alla vodka (R$ 35), with spicy tomato sauce and vodka, by Gero. According to him, faultless. But if I had only one order in the entire event, it would be kobun (R$25), by Pabu Izakaya, steamed bread with mayonnaise, chives and pickles, with three filling options: crispy chicken, boiled pork belly in sweetened soy sauce or eggplant marinated in miso:

— Best rank at the festival. Impossible not to fall in love. They manage to bring their incredible personality into the food, you can’t help but fall in love.

Yasser Régis, from Ex-Tauro, closes with Yoller on a tip from Pabu, and adds cod rice (R$ 36) and pork belly (R$ 32) from Artagão, rice balls (R$) to his list. 10) and the rib sandwich sandwich (R$25), from Liga dos Botecos, and the fresh pirarucu with tucupi risotto with jambu (R$35), from Sult.

“Sult’s lasagna is unmissable, perfect and with a unique croc”, says Marcelo Barcellos, from Barsa Photo: Bruno Kaiuca /Agência O Globo

Another Sult dish is also a favorite of chefs.

— Sult’s lasagna (R$ 30) is unmissable, perfect and with a unique croc — chose Marcelo Barcellos, from Barsa.

Pedro de Artagão suggests the complete tour with cod cake from Gruta de Santo Antônio, pig in a kimono, from Bar da Frente, in Liga dos Botecos, and wagyu sushi A5 (R$ 40), from Naga. But what about dessert?

— Obviously, finish it all off with the chocolate cake from Irajá (R$28) — said the chef, citing one of his most famous creations and unfailing success in Rio Gastronomia.

Erik Nako, from Pabu, goes even further and gives a tip for the starter and main dish: jiló dumpling with sausage (R$ 5 each), by Katita, and pirarucu moqueca, from Gosto da Amazônia, with recipes by Fréderic Monnier .

Check out this Friday’s schedule

Senac Auditorium

3 pm: The French pastry shop: three versions of crème brûlée, with Didier Labbé (Didier Restaurant).

4:30 pm: Post-beach food, with Joana Carvalho (Proa) and Roberta Ciasca (Miam Miam and Brota).

18h: Amázzoni, its history, products and who gives life to our gin, with Leo Blacck. Offering Amázzoni.

Santander Brasil Auditorium of Flavors

3:30 pm: Seasonings from the Brazilian table, with Andressa Cabral (Yaya Alimentos Brazilian Pop).

17h: The evolution of cocktail making, with Jonas Aisengart (Quartinho) and Anderson Santos (Liz Cocktails).

6:30 pm: Cocadinhas de tocinho do Céu, with Gisela Abrantes, Juliana Jucá and the Senac RJ Kitchen Research and Innovation Group. Offering Senac RJ.

South Zone – Classes with experts

17h: Rafael Cavalieri.

18h: Dionisio Chaves.

19h: Dionisio Chaves.

Casa Villarino Bar Senac

3pm: Christmas wreath, with Senac instructors Fábio Fernandes and Maria Luiza.

17h: Far beyond Arabica coffee: drinking Amazonian robustas, with Pedro Foster, barista and roaster from Fuzz Cafés.

19h: Pumpkin Bobó with special farofa, with David Bispo, Bar do David.

Show

At 20h, Ploc.

Have you bought your ticket?

Tickets cost R$ 55 (Fri, or R$ 27.50, mid) and R$ 65 (Sat and Sun, or R$ 32.50, mid) and are on sale on the website ingressocerto.com/riogastronomia. Children up to 10 years old do not pay. Ferris wheel: R$15 (single) and R$50 (for four people).

Discount:

Another option is the Mesa Brasil Sesc RJ solidarity ticket with a 30% discount, making a donation of R$ 10 or R$ 5 reverted to food for the project. When purchasing a one-day ticket, O GLOBO subscribers get a 2nd ticket. More information about discounts for GLOBO and Valor Econômico subscribers, Senac RJ students and Santander customers can be found at riogastronomia.com.

Double care:

The sanitary protocols of the health authorities will be followed. A vaccine passport with identification document will be required.

Where:

Brazilian Jockey Club. Praça Santos Dumont 31, Gávea.

Schedules:

Fri from 2pm to midnight. Sat, from noon to midnight. Sun, from noon to 11 pm. Until December 19th.