Jeep Renegade loses versions equipped with turbodiesel engine | Cars

Disclosure Jeep Renegade: camouflage hides few details in the headlights, front grille and hood, under which the 1.3 turboflex is

Jeep makes the decision to end the diesel versions of the Renegade in the 2022 line and shows the first official image of the restyled model, still with camouflage. The car will be released in the first few weeks of next year, when only Compass and Commander can be found with the 2.0 turbodiesel.

The iG Carros report had already reported on the arrival of the Renegade Jeep

renovated with photos of the camouflaged car taken by reader Evisk Cordeiro, in Codisburgo (MG) . And commented that the brand should stop offering the SUV with the good turbodiesel engine, which represented about 10% of sales of the model.

An argument that contributes to the end of the engine Multijet 1.3

on the Jeep Renegade is the arrival of the imported 4Xe 4×4 hybrid version (also next year) and the brand has already signaled that it will prioritize the electrification of the range and leave diesel versions aside. The screams won’t be small among fans of the compact SUV, however, the brand points out that the Trailhawk version

will remain brave on the trails.

Evisk Lamb Jeep Renegade will have new taillights among the main rear changes for the compact SUV

Also, among the changes in the look, the Renegade Jeep

will have small details like a new pair of auxiliary LED headlamps. And both the hood and the front grille should be more prominent. At the rear, almost nothing changes either, except for some retouching on the lights. Furthermore, it is also likely that new wheel sets will be adopted.

Inside, however, just like what happened with the Compass,

The renegade

it will also have a new steering wheel, updates to the multimedia center, also with internet access via 4G, wireless mirroring and all the features already available in the latest releases from Stellantis

, which includes the pickup Fiat Toro

renewed. It’s the cluster

it could be digital in the more equipped versions of the compact SUV.

Let’s wait for the launch of the 2022 Jeep Renegade to see how the car will perform in practice. In the case of the Tailhawk version, all the features offered until now will continue to be offered, which includes the driving mode selector, 4×4 traction and the seal Trail Rated

.

And in the 4×2 versions of the renegade

, one of the news will be on the system Traction Control +

, which applies braking torque to the wheel that is slipping and transfers, through the differential, the torque to another wheel that is in contact with the floor. According to Jeep

, to enable the function, the driver simply presses the ASR OFF key.