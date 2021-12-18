Jorge Jesus already admits to returning to Flamengo, says Portuguese newspaper

“When they get together, it’s to close.” With these words, the Portuguese newspaper Record informs that Jorge Jesus is Flamengo’s number one option. In addition, the Mister already admits returning to Mais Querido, according to the European vehicle.

Although the Rubro-Negro monitors Paulo Sousa, Paulo Fonseca and Carlos Carvalhal, the Rubro-Black leaders promise a “strong” attack on the Mister. However, the Record also stated that the duo Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will not meet Jorge Jesus before the match against Porto, on the 23rd.

The Portuguese coach lives a troubled climate at Benfica. The Encarnados fans are even campaigning for Mister’s departure. And dissatisfaction is not limited to social media. Mister has been receiving constant boos in recent games, at Estádio da Luz.

It is worth remembering that CMTV, the Portuguese channel, caught the Portuguese coach with Bruno Macedo, the businessman responsible for his visit to Flamengo.

The meeting takes place two weeks after a meeting between the intermediary and Marcos Braz, where both discussed possible names to take over Rubro-Negro next season. Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal were some of the names mentioned.

While he doesn’t sit down for a coffee with Mister, Flamengo will have other meetings in the Old Continent. The expectation is that Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will land on Saturday in Lisbon and start a series of meetings. Paulo Sousa, Paulo Fonseca and Carlos Carvalhal are of interest.

However, there is an internal feeling that the meeting with Jorge Jesus needs to take place out of respect for the coach’s history, even if only to take a “no” in the eye. Therefore, director Bruno Spindel does not hide this “obligation” from Flamengo.

“We really have to sit down and talk to him for everything he’s lived here with us. I hope that everything goes well on the trip and that we can be very successful in 2022”, said the director to the GE.

