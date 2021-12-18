Jorge Jesus hammers out on the possibility of returning to Flamengo

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Flamengo

Insisting on Jorge Jesus’ return to Flamengo, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel will meet with the coach in Lisbon. Although the meeting with the pair opens the possibility for discussions, the coach already has a definite answer about the scenario of working again at the Rio club. According to the newspaper “A Bola”, the ‘Mister’ will refuse the invitation to take over the team from Rio de Janeiro, given that he prioritizes his current work at Benfica.

“Jorge Jesus’ gift is Benfica, the coach understanding that this is not the ideal time to return to Flamengo, despite more desire than managers and fans of the Brazilian club”, informs the diary.

Despite the pressure, Jorge Jesus refuses to resign from Benfica. In addition, the unilateral dismissal is not analyzed by the club, which would need to pay a high amount of termination fine. Therefore, a possible return of the technician will have to be for the future.

With Jorge Jesus practically ruled out, other options will be analyzed by Flamengo. Therefore, the expectation is due to consultations with Carlos Carvalhal, Paulo Sousa, Paulo Fonseca, Rui Vitória, Vitor Pereira and Luís Castro, all appointed as probable replacements for Renato Gaúcho.

“Let’s wait for the new coach. There are game idea issues, system, training methodology, a series of issues that need to be analyzed with the coach and technical team so that we can deliver the best squad planning for the club. The main leadership in football is always the coach, so it’s very important to have him with us as soon as possible to take the second step.”, said Bruno Spindel before boarding.

