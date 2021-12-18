Journalist says that Corinthians of 2015 led by Tite is superior to the current Atlético-MG and shoots: “Very bad matches”

Atlético-MG won the Brazilian Championship title after 50 years, with a lead of 13 points over second place Flamengo, in addition to winning the cup of Brazil’s Cup after galleys in the semifinals and finals, results that led the team led by Cuca to be compared to the team led by Jorge Jesus in 2019. In the podcast ‘Ball possession #186‘, the journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira stated that he compares with Corinthians champions in 2015, under the command of Tite, who is the current coach of the Brazilian team.

“For me, the comparison you can make of Atlético-MG is not with Flamengo, which is cowardly, it’s with Corinthians from 2015, which played more than Atlético-MG, Corinthians do Tite was better than Atlético-MG , played more ball. In my opinion, Corinthians was the best team in recent years until the emergence of the Flamengo team“, declared Mauro.

The journalist pointed out that despite the team from Minas Gerais having managed to win the title with expressive numbers in the championship, the football that was presented by was not superior to that of Santos, commanded by Jorge Sampaoli, who was Brazilian runner-up in 2019, with a lower cast than rooster this season.

“I go further, for me the Santos do Sampaoli team played more ball than Atlético-MG, with a lower squad than Atlético-MG. I don’t think the Atlético-MG team is all Coca-Cola, I think it’s a good team, with great talents, a lot of money, a lot of investment, but a team that is too dependent on the field, very strong at home, not so strong outside home and able to make some very bad matches at times“.

“I don’t think so, as a game, the best moments of Santos do Sampaoli were for me better than the best moments of Atlético-MG. It’s how I see it, then it’s a question of how each one sees what each one expects”, finished.