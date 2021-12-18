Jundiaí Epidemiological Surveillance adequate care for flu syndrome

Posted on 12/17/2021 at 5:47 pm

According to data from the Health Promotion Management Unit (UGPS), Jundiaí does not register, at this time, an outbreak of the flu caused by the H3N2 virus. And, with a focus on maintaining the favorable scenario for the city, technicians from the Epidemiological Surveillance (EV) and heads of public and private hospitals met to establish the flow of care for people with flu-like illness who are negative for COVID-19.

“Influenza syndrome evaluations will have the examination performed as soon as the patient enters the health service. Being negative for COVID-19 and depending on the situation of each case, the treatment will be prescribed, which can be with medicines made available free of charge by the network from of prescription, or, for serious cases, the need for hospitalization, which will be carried out in isolated beds”, details the deputy manager of UGPS, Dayane Martins.

The Sentinel Units are ready to identify cases, wards within the Hospital São Vicente can be prepared to be set aside for hospitalization of diseases with H3N2, in addition to medications provided for in the treatment protocol. UGPS also monitors and has already extended the guidelines to the private health network.

Data from the VE show that, from December 5th to 11th, 1,836 receptions were carried out in the primary and specialized care network with symptoms of flu-like illness, with 178 confirmed cases being registered for COVID-19. In the last 11 weeks, no increase in flu cases was observed, that is, the city is on the so-called plateau, with a moving average of around 1,700 people who pass through the network with flu-like symptoms and with no increase in the number of hospitalizations.

“It is essential to remind the population that the same protective measures against COVID-19 are effective in preventing other flu syndromes, such as H3N2. The population must continue to follow the sanitary rules, which have already been adopted, avoiding crowding, since this is a virus in circulation”, details the deputy manager.

Press office

Original link: https://jundiai.sp.gov.br/noticias/2021/12/17/vigilancia-epidemiologica-de-jundiai-adequa-atendimento-para-sindrome-gripal/



