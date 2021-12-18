Just before Christmas, government bans sale of 24 brands of oil – Economy

Ten brands of olive oil were intercepted on the market, after an operation by the Ministry of Agriculture (photo: Pixabay/Reproduction) The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) barred the sale of 24 brands of olive oil across the country. The operation, which aims to combat product fraud, removed 151,449 bottles from market shelves and could fine companies up to R$532,000.

The oils, seized in six states – São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Goiás, Paraná and Santa Catarina – were considered unfit for consumption. The action was disclosed this Thursday (16/12) by the federal government.

According to the Ministry, the action was aimed at inhibiting the sale of adulterated products and preventing consumers from being deceived. Olive oil is considered the second most defrauded food product in the world.

understand the operation

The date for the execution of the operation was chosen based on the year-end festivities, where there is an increase in the consumption of olive oil.

The 24 brands that suffered the sanction, according to the agency, were irregular. Frauded brands, clandestine or contraband products and lack of registration on the Map were examples cited by the authorities.

During the action, three clandestine factories were found that were filling alleged oils. When analyzed, the product was nothing more than a mixture of vegetable oils of unknown origin.

After the verification of adulteration in the manufacture of its products during the year 2021, the registration of a factory in the interior of São Paulo was suspended.

In a statement to the press, the director of the Department of Inspection of Plant Origin Products, Glauco Bertoldo, reiterates the importance of consumer attention when shopping.

“Consumers should not buy the oils of these brands published by the Map. There is also a warning for supermarkets, as the place that has one of these products on display for sale will be responsible for the irregularity and will be liable to the Ministry with fines that can reach R $532,000,” warned Bertoldo.

See the list of brands with prohibited sale:



alcazar

Alentejo

Anna

Barcelona

Barcelona stained glass

Moorish Castle

Real crown

from the olive

del Toro

from the boss

Epic

farm estate

Figueira do Foz

island of Madeira

monsanto

Monte Ruivo

Porto Galo

Porto Real

Quinta da Beira

Quinta da Regaleira

Tower Galicia

Tradition

Brazilian Tradition

Valle Viejo

*Intern under supervision of assistant editor Vera Schmitz