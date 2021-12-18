Justice decides that 27 benefactors have to return to Vasco, and Salgado must be summoned to explain football | Vasco

Vasco returned to live with a court decision that will move the political environment of the club. On Friday, judge Katia Cilene da Hora Machado Bugarim, of the 42nd Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro, decided that 28 benefactors – previously suspended – must resume their functions. As a result, the request for President Jorge Salgado to explain the failure of football in 2021 must be included in the Deliberative Council.

It was the Lance newspaper! which initially revealed the information of the court decision. Subsequently, the ge confirmed it.

Jorge Salgado at a Vasco press conference granted on February 26, 2021

The Deliberative Council’s agenda has been stopped since October, when president Carlos Fonseca was faced with an injunction that maintained the suspension of the benefactors – they are, in fact, 27, after all, one of them died recently. The director asked for a legal opinion on the action that had been going on since 2017 to the club, which confirmed the suspension.

Faced with doubts about whether the group of benefactors had the right or not to appear on the Board of Directors, Carlos Fonseca canceled two sessions: the approval of Alexandre Campello’s accounts and analysis of the report of the Special Integrity and Compliance Commission. There was a fear that any decision would be challenged in court on the grounds of including illegal voters or excluding legal voters.

In the meantime, the Vasco opposition, led by Semper Vasco, mobilized to obtain the minimum number of necessary signatures (60) to summon Salgado. The first listing had 19 suspended benefactors, which raised doubts about its validity. Carlos Fonseca did not officially comment on the office.

With the decision that released the 27 benefactors, the opposition filed the summons request again. On Friday, he did. With 70 signatures, which indicates more support in charging after the team’s stay in Serie B. According to the statute, Carlos Fonseca has five days to comment on.

The final straight of December will be busy at the Council. In addition to Campello’s accounts and the Integrity report, there is another agenda pending: the 2022 budget has to be voted on by 31.