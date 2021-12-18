Juventude announces the signings of goalkeeper César and midfielder Rodrigo Bassani | youth

This Friday, the fans of Juventude met the first two reinforcements for 2022. The Caxias do Sul club announced the signing of goalkeeper César, who was at Londrina, and midfielder Rodrigo Bassani, who defended Figueirense.

The 26-year-old archer was one of the highlights of Tubarão in 2021 and signed with Verdão for two seasons. In addition to good performances in the national championship, the player was champion of Paraná. In all, César played 32 matches in the year and was without conceding goals in 14. He has previous spells in Estoril Praia, in Portuga and also in Coritiba and Vitória.

1 of 2 Announcement of goalkeeper César as a reinforcement of Juventude — Photo: Divulgação/EC Juventude Announcement of goalkeeper César as a reinforcement of Juventude — Photo: Divulgação/EC Juventude

Rodrigo Bassani, 24-year-old midfielder, arrives at Alfredo Jaconi after leaving good impressions in the current season. He was the top scorer in the Paraná Championship for Maringá, with seven goals, and stood out in Figueirense. The link with Alviverde will be for three seasons. He has tickets Roeselare, from Belgium, and Zacatepec, from Mexico.

Juventude had also already guaranteed the permanencies of defender Rafael Forster, defensive midfielder Jadson and forward Bruninho, all participating in the campaign to remain in Serie A this season.

The two join another 14 players who have a relationship with Alviverde for 2022. However, some of these names must be passed on to other clubs to gain more experience. Check out the complete list:

Goalkeeper: William, Caesar.

Full-backs: Paulo Henrique, William Matheus, Michel Macedo* and Dudu (base)

Defender: Rafael Forster, Odivan and Kelvin

Steering wheels: Elton, Kelvi (base) and Jadson

Socks: Bruninho and Rodrigo Bassani

Strikers: Sorriso, Capixaba and Ricardo Bueno