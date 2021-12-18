Kalil evaluates the work of Belo Horizonte in the pandemic: ‘Most robust SUS network in the country’ – Gerais

Mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil and Secretary of Sade, Jackson Machado (photo: DborahLima/EM/DA Press) Mayor Alexandre Kalil and the municipal secretary of Health in Belo Horizonte, Jackson Machado Pinto, presented this Friday (12/17) a report on the work of the health network during the COVID-19 pandemic and the perspectives of the sector in capital.

The event, which took place in the Auditorium of the Faculty of Medical Sciences (Feluma), opened with a tribute to the secretary and members of the COVID-19 Pandemic Committee.

“If it weren’t for this work, Belo Horizonte would not be what it had with the success it had in the pandemic”, praised the secretary, who was thrilled to deliver a plaque in honor of infectologists Estevo Urbano, Una Tupinambs, Carlos Starling and the secretary of Planning, Budget and Gesto, Andr Abreu Reis.

Mayor Alexandre Kalil also thanked BH’s health professionals for the work done during the pandemic.

“Greeting to everyone. The staff really spectacular. Here I leave my personal gratitude to more than 20 thousand employees who make up the most robust SUS network in Brazil.”

Kalil also recalled the challenges faced during this period.

“For the lives of my children, I cried too. I asked God several times: why me? Why did he do this to me? I didn’t know that in tragedy we have a pulse, leadership… I went through a crisis, football… but having to take care of so many unprotected people… You almost did charity for these abandoned people”, he added.

Then, management representatives from different sectors of municipal health shared the difficult moments faced during the most critical moments of the pandemic, recalling the lack of beds and the difficulty of medicine in learning to deal with a new virus and a new disease.

Prevented deaths and state government support

Jackson Machado highlighted the work done by health professionals in the capital. Belo Horizonte was the best among the 14 Brazilian capitals in COVID-19 mortality indicators, according to a study by the Imperial College of London, in 2021

“If the evaluated capitals had the same performance as Belo Horizonte, around 328,000 deaths would have been avoided in the country”, he recalled.

The secretary also highlighted that Belo Horizonte is the capital that invests the most in public health actions and services in the country. In 2020, the total expenditure on health, under the responsibility of the municipality of Belo Horizonte, reached R$ 1,848.02 per inhabitant.

Another point highlighted by him was the lack of support from the state government for the capital, in the fight against the pandemic.

“BH deserves support from the state government, which, so far, has shown itself to be inefficient.”

According to data presented by him, 49% of admissions to hospitals in Belo Horizonte are patients who live in other municipalities. 22% of hospitals in Minas Gerais take place in hospitals in the capital. In addition, in 2020, there were 240,484 hospitalizations throughout the SUS-BH network, 89% of which were urgent.

Vaccination coverage and concern about other diseases

During the presentation of the work numbers throughout the pandemic, one of them was cause for celebration with the audience that was dedicated to the applause: BH has 99.7% vaccinated with the first dose and 86.4% vaccinated with the second dose or single dose .

Despite the positive news regarding COVID-19, the secretary expressed concern about other diseases. “We are afraid of having a dengue epidemic soon,” he stressed.

He also recalled that the pandemic continues. “The challenges that we have going forward are very big, but with this champion team, we are winning. We haven’t won yet, the pandemic isn’t over. We don’t know what it’s going to be like with the micron. If she arrives, we hope the vaccinated population will laugh at her. We’ll all make it together.”

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Joo Renato Faria