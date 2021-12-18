Kyrie Irving is back on the Brooklyn Nets

Shipowner Kyrie Irving is back in the Brooklyn Nets. According to journalist Shams Charania, from the website The Athletic, the player will participate in away games and train with his teammates. However, the athlete has not been vaccinated, but will undergo daily exams.

There is still no definite date for Irving’s debut in the 2021-22 NBA season, but it is possible that, given the team’s many players in health protocol, he will return in the next few days. The Nets directors had kicked the star out of cast activities by banning him from performing in Brooklyn.

Although there is such a peculiarity, Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets would have been orchestrated by Kevin Durant. Durant recently asked that the player be rejoined. In the last four matches, the number 7 shirt also played without James Harden, who entered the protocol. In addition, the team does not have Joe Harris, starter, due to injury.

One of the main players in the Nets last season, Irving refused to get the shot during the NBA preseason, causing discomfort with other athletes and board members. Because of this, the Nets would be listening to proposals by the 29-year-old player.

New Nets

Although Kyrie Irving has not played the entire 2021-22 NBA season (29 games), the Brooklyn Nets ranks first in the Eastern conference. Without him, coach Steve Nash made adaptations in the starting quintet, using DeAndre’ Bembry and Patty Mills. However, with his return, the second is likely to lose his place among the five.

Even with Irving’s return, the Nets are still unlikely to have James Harden in their upcoming games. It would only be available from December 24th.

