Kyrie Irving will return to the Nets, but only for away games

Unvaccinated, astro cannot work in New York due to local health laws

THE Brooklyn Nets is bringing Kyrie Irving’s point guard back to New York’s away games at NBA, said sources of ESPN to the reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

The main matches of the NBA have transmission by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The unfolding circumstances of Brooklyn’s season – including injuries, players lost to health and safety protocols and an excessive load of minutes on their players – led the team to make this change, the sources said.

So far, Irving is unwilling to fulfill New York City mandates and be vaccinated to play at home, but the turmoil of the ongoing NBA season has caused the organization to reconsider its preseason decision to sideline Irving altogether. , said the sources.

Nets owner Joe Tsai, general manager Sean Marks, coach Steve Nash and key players were all very supportive of the idea – and Irving is eager to get back to playing away from home, sources say. Irving can start training at the team’s premises.