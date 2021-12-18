Lara and Christian face terror inside four walls; discover · TV news

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and Lara (Andréia Horta) will experience moments of terror in Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo. Together, they will be the victims of a robbery and locked in a restaurant warehouse. To make matters worse, when they are released, they will be caught by Mateus (Danton Mello), who will be bitten with jealousy when he sees the two together.

Even after being humiliated, the girl will have approached the protagonist of the plot, without even imagining that he is, in fact, her ex-fiancé, who faked her own death to take the place of her twin brother. THE chapter is slated to air on January 5th.

She will be excited to present a project for a school restaurant to the boy. As it’s not all flowers, Mateus will be extremely uncomfortable with this approach between the two — the cook’s obsession with finding out what happened to Christian has already caused conflicts in her relationship with her teenage boyfriend.

To make matters worse, on the very day that Lara and the fake Renato are together at the restaurant, they will be victims of bandits, who will lock them in the warehouse on the spot. Later, when they’re released, they’ll face a real climão pie: the girl’s current one will come face to face with them glued to each other. He will be a beast.

Since Andréia Horta’s character doesn’t have a moment of peace, she will still need to put up with a sermon from her grandmother, Noca (Marieta Severo), who will argue that Mateus will have reasonable reasons to feel jealous of the situation.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

