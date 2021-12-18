Last Airbus A380 has just been delivered: what killed the giant?

Airbus delivered the last unit of the A380, the world’s largest commercial aircraft, to Emirates Airlines. On Thursday afternoon (16), the last production Airbus A380, called MSN 272, took off from its facilities in Hamburg, Germany, where it was painted and finished, for Dubai, the headquarters of the client company. Airbus preferred a discreet departure due to the Covid-19’s resurgence in Germany.

Formally launched in December 2000, the A380 has become famous for its large dimensions: 72.5 meters in length, 79.9 meters in wingspan and 634 tons of maximum weight. The plane was offered to customers working with up to 835 passengers, but most airlines later opted for a more modest capacity, with 545 seats.

The A380 first flew out of Toulouse, France, in April 2005, and began operating commercially with Singapore Airlines in October 2007. Airbus manufactured 251 units of the plane, of which 123 went to Emirates — and there are who alleges that, had it not been for the Arab company, the program would have ended several years ago. The project cost around 30 billion euros (BRL 193.1 billion) for European taxpayers.

Emirates Airlines employees celebrate receipt of their latest Airbus A380: sumptuous project was business failure (Emirates/Publishing)

What went wrong with the project?

In its 16-year history, the Airbus A80 has won applause for the comfort offered to the average passenger. For first-class customers, it was even possible to purchase trips including luxury suites.

Financially, however, the business model that was supposed to support the A380 project was less successful. Before the attack on New York in 2001, there was an idea that the growth of air transport would make airport managers increase their capacity to receive passengers. To deal with the problem, Airbus produced an aircraft that was able to accommodate a larger group of customers, thus reducing the number of flights needed on the same routes. The trend, however, took the opposite path.

Especially with the SARS pandemic in 2008 and the global financial crisis, the market demanded smaller and more efficient aircraft that could operate economically on the same routes subsequently. Aided by advances in engine technology, commercial models like the 787 Dreamliner and A350 have become more popular, largely because they are cheaper than a sumptuous titan like the A380. The end was decreed in 2019.

On the latest Airbus A380 flight, Emirates President Tim Clark officially stated that he is “convinced that, in the fullest of time and with the benefit of the rapid advancement of space technologies, there will be a place for a new eco-friendly aircraft of this size” . The executive also noted that a future aircraft of these proportions will still be needed to deal with the growth of commercial air transport in the coming years.

