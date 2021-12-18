latest Windows 11 updates make the classic Control Panel even more unusable

The end of the classic Control Panel seems to be closer than ever. In the latest available for the Windows 11, a Microsoft added a series of changes in the Settings section that make the old model even more unfeasible. According to The Verge portal, the advanced network tweaks, such as sharing folders, printers, and network discovery options, have been removed from the iconic Control Panel and moved to the Settings app.

Already in the latest beta versions of Windows 11, the Control Panel section used to uninstall programs from the system also redirects to the Settings application in addition to the options to remove OS updates. THE Microsoft has signaled that it would discontinue the familiar Control Panel even in Windows 8. Many homesick users of do not welcome the switch to the Settings app. The two exist simultaneously for support reasons.