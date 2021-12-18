Leonardo and Gusttavo Lima are banned from Fausto’s debut in Band

Fausto Silva in the extinct Domingo do Fausto (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

Faust Silva



reappears on your TV screen. It was 32 years ahead of



Sunday of Faust



, gives



TV Globo



and now the presenter starts his new venture.

Scheduled for premiere on January 17,



2022



at



band



,



Faust



face the challenge of raising and maintaining the audience in the new venue, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10 pm, going online after the



Band Newspaper



.

Preparations are in full swing. Despite the hubbub that



Leonardo



and



Gusttavo Lima



they were going to perform at the premiere, the artists’ fans took a bucket of cold water. According to the information on the website



Country Movement



, in place of the sertanejos, an iconic samba team closed its participation in Fausto’s debut program.

Although admirers have been pressing the communicator for months to bring in the singers and fight the audience of the



Globe



, the attraction team hit the hammer, vetoed the participation of the country people and decided that the attractions will be:



alcyon



,



Zeca Pagodinho



,



Martinho da Vila



and



Paulinho da Viola



. The exact reason for the veto is not yet known.

It is worth noting that the production of



Faust



He is having difficulty in inviting artists, whether due to natural difficulties, due to the concert schedule or the fact that big names have contracts with his old house and need to be released by it to participate in the attractions of competitors. the case of



IZA



,



Ivete Sangalo



,



Charlie Brown



,



Claudia Leitte



,



Michel Tel



and



Lulu Santos



, among other names.

According to the publication,



Leonardo



may appear next to



Silva



on the screen of



Girl Scouts



at any time, since he was the artist who most participated in the extinct



Sunday of Faust



, as well as being a personal friend of the presenter.

J



Gustavo



should also appear on the new program at



band



, given that he suffers severe boycotts in the family channel of



Roberto Marinho



(



1904



–



2003



). The relationship soured when the ambassador changed the record company



Free sound



, which belongs to the



Grupo Globo



and signed a contract with



Sony



, which generated an endless fight between the singer and the broadcaster. Even the musician prohibited from stepping on the



Globe Studios



.

However, the lack of publicity in the broadcaster’s programs did not impact the success of the sertanejo.