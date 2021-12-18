Leonardo and Gusttavo Lima are banned from Fausto’s debut in Band

Only 1 ms to go
Faust Silva
reappears on your TV screen. It was 32 years ahead of
Sunday of Faust
, gives
TV Globo
and now the presenter starts his new venture.
Scheduled for premiere on January 17,
2022
at
band
,
Faust
face the challenge of raising and maintaining the audience in the new venue, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10 pm, going online after the
Band Newspaper
.
Preparations are in full swing. Despite the hubbub that
Leonardo
and
Gusttavo Lima
they were going to perform at the premiere, the artists’ fans took a bucket of cold water. According to the information on the website
Country Movement
, in place of the sertanejos, an iconic samba team closed its participation in Fausto’s debut program.
Although admirers have been pressing the communicator for months to bring in the singers and fight the audience of the
Globe
, the attraction team hit the hammer, vetoed the participation of the country people and decided that the attractions will be:
alcyon
,
Zeca Pagodinho
,
Martinho da Vila
and
Paulinho da Viola
. The exact reason for the veto is not yet known.
It is worth noting that the production of
Faust
He is having difficulty in inviting artists, whether due to natural difficulties, due to the concert schedule or the fact that big names have contracts with his old house and need to be released by it to participate in the attractions of competitors. the case of
IZA
,
Ivete Sangalo
,
Charlie Brown
,
Claudia Leitte
,
Michel Tel
and
Lulu Santos
, among other names.
According to the publication,
Leonardo
may appear next to
Silva
on the screen of
Girl Scouts
at any time, since he was the artist who most participated in the extinct
Sunday of Faust
, as well as being a personal friend of the presenter.
J
Gustavo
should also appear on the new program at
band
, given that he suffers severe boycotts in the family channel of
Roberto Marinho
(
1904
–
2003
). The relationship soured when the ambassador changed the record company
Free sound
, which belongs to the
Grupo Globo
and signed a contract with
Sony
, which generated an endless fight between the singer and the broadcaster. Even the musician prohibited from stepping on the
Globe Studios
.
However, the lack of publicity in the broadcaster’s programs did not impact the success of the sertanejo.