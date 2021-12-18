Leonardo and Gusttavo Lima are banned from Fausto’s debut in Band

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Leonardo and Gusttavo Lima are banned from Fausto’s debut in Band 5 Views

reproduce
Fausto Silva in the extinct Domingo do Fausto (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

Only 1 ms to go

Faust Silva

reappears on your TV screen. It was 32 years ahead of

Sunday of Faust

, gives

TV Globo

and now the presenter starts his new venture.

Scheduled for premiere on January 17,

2022

at

band

,

Faust

face the challenge of raising and maintaining the audience in the new venue, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10 pm, going online after the

Band Newspaper

.

Preparations are in full swing. Despite the hubbub that

Leonardo

and

Gusttavo Lima

they were going to perform at the premiere, the artists’ fans took a bucket of cold water. According to the information on the website

Country Movement

, in place of the sertanejos, an iconic samba team closed its participation in Fausto’s debut program.

Although admirers have been pressing the communicator for months to bring in the singers and fight the audience of the

Globe

, the attraction team hit the hammer, vetoed the participation of the country people and decided that the attractions will be:

alcyon

,

Zeca Pagodinho

,

Martinho da Vila

and

Paulinho da Viola

. The exact reason for the veto is not yet known.

It is worth noting that the production of

Faust

He is having difficulty in inviting artists, whether due to natural difficulties, due to the concert schedule or the fact that big names have contracts with his old house and need to be released by it to participate in the attractions of competitors. the case of

IZA

,

Ivete Sangalo

,

Charlie Brown

,

Claudia Leitte

,

Michel Tel

and

Lulu Santos

, among other names.

According to the publication,

Leonardo

may appear next to

Silva

on the screen of

Girl Scouts

at any time, since he was the artist who most participated in the extinct

Sunday of Faust

, as well as being a personal friend of the presenter.

J

Gustavo

should also appear on the new program at

band

, given that he suffers severe boycotts in the family channel of

Roberto Marinho

(

1904



2003

). The relationship soured when the ambassador changed the record company

Free sound

, which belongs to the

Grupo Globo

and signed a contract with

Sony

, which generated an endless fight between the singer and the broadcaster. Even the musician prohibited from stepping on the

Globe Studios

.

However, the lack of publicity in the broadcaster’s programs did not impact the success of the sertanejo.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“In five minutes I was fired”

Ari Peixoto was one of the reporters fired by Globo due to the economy that …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved