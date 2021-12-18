Lewandowski ends 2021 with another goal and equals the top scorer year of Cristiano Ronaldo’s life

In a rout by Bayern Munich, Lewandowski scored another goal and equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s top scorer year

THE Bayern Munchen ended its year 2021 with a resounding rout against the wolfsburg 4-0 at the Allianz Arena, ensuring his advantage at the top of the Bundesliga for the turn of the year.

Once again, Lewandowski was one of the names to rock the net in Munich, closing the score and earning an impressive record for his career.

In all, in 59 games in 2021, the Polish striker, adding club and national team, scored 69 goals, with an incredible average of one goal scored every 72 minutes and only spending 14 games without breaking the net.

With these numbers, Lewa managed to equal the year 2013 of Cristiano Ronaldo, the best in the Portuguese’s career. Jersey 7 managed to score the same 69 goals in the same 59 games.

The Pole still reached 43 goals in the Bundesliga alone for the year, breaking Gerd Muller’s record for goals in a single year. The brand lasted 49 years.

2021 was the year in which the No. 9 managed, despite suffering serious injury, to overcome the record for goals in a season in the Bundesliga, reaching 41. In the current season, he leads the race with 19 balls in the net.

In the classification, the Bavarian club ends the first round with 43 points, and may end the year with up to nine points ahead of the vice-leader. Borussia Dortmund.