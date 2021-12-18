Lewandowski Gives Government 48 Hours to Speak Up on Child Vaccination | Politics

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court, gave the federal government 48 hours to comment on the inclusion in the National Vaccination Plan of immunization against Covid for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Lewandowski determined the demonstration after analyzing the PT’s request. The party wants the Supreme to determine to the government a complementation of the National Vaccination Plan, in order to include steps referring to children of this age group.

The request is based on the decision of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which authorized the immunization of children with the Pfizer vaccine.

‘We are all together, the decision that authorizes vaccine for children involves 1,600 names,’ says president of Anvisa

The objective of the action is to force the government to establish a vaccination schedule for the child population before school resumes and the definition of a national vaccination day or setting of dates for joint vaccination efforts.

President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Anvisa’s decision to authorize the immunization of children. He threatened to divulge the names of the agency’s directors and “that technical body” that allowed the measure to be passed. He lied when he said the vaccine was experimental and said he would consult with his wife to decide whether to vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter.

This Friday, the CEO of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, reacted and defended the agency’s decision. He recalled that in October and November members of Anvisa were targets of threats. “Not long ago, we were threatened with death, a series of harassments and other criminal acts,” he declared. This, he said, added to the work — “which is already very difficult, complex, and exhausting — completely unnecessary worries.”

The agency’s board also released a statement due to the president’s statements.

“Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or hidden, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our work, which is to protect the health of the citizen”, the president and the four directors of the agency said in the note.