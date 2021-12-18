Lewandowski orders government to vaccinate children before school – News

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), ordered the federal government to present, within 48 hours, a plan for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. The immunization of this public with the Pfizer vaccine was approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on Thursday (16).

According to the magistrate, the schedule presented by the Executive should allow the vaccination of all children in the indicated age group by the beginning of classes in 2022, next semester. The minister responded to a request from the PT (Workers’ Party), which alleges that it is necessary to present a complementary plan to the one currently used in the immunization of Brazilians.

Minister Lewandowski’s decision was given on the last working day of the Judiciary before the recess. However, the magistrate informed the Supreme Court presidency that he will continue working during the recess, which extends until the month of February.

The magistrate also accepted a request to determine that the government present “a forecast of a national day (D-Day) for vaccination, or even the designation of possible dates for carrying out large joint efforts of incentive and vaccination”. Currently, according to data of the Ministry of Health, 75% of the population received the first dose against Covid-19 and 66% are fully immunized.