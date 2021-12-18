Liquefaction of the blood of São Januário “delays”, but is confirmed today

It was even reported that the long-awaited miracle had not happened – and, in fact, this time it was necessary to wait

The famous miracle of the liquefaction of the blood of São Januário was repeated at the end of the afternoon of December 16th, which usually happens 3 times a year:

on the first Sunday in May,

on Saint Januário’s day (September 19),

on December 16th.

The phenomenon, until today without scientific explanation, has been recorded since no less than the year 1389, when it was first witnessed.

It almost didn’t happen!

It had been reported that, for most of the journey, the miracle had not occurred this December 16th, nor had it liquefied on December 16th of last year.





The blood of the patron saint of Naples is preserved in a shrine in that Italian city’s cathedral. In the morning, Monsignor Vincenzo De Gregorio, abbot of the chapel of San Januario in the cathedral, opened the vault with the reliquary at 9 am and found that the blood was still completely solid. The reliquary has remained on the altar since the end of Holy Mass, hoping that the miracle of liquefaction would happen along the way. If it didn’t, it would be the second consecutive year without the consummation of the miracle in December.

On the other two dates this year, both May and September, liquefaction had been recorded.

December 16: a day of particular anticipation

According to Monsignor Vicenzo, December 16 is usually the date, among the three, when the miracle does not occur more often – or at least not “at the moment [esperado]”: sometimes, as was the case today, the phenomenon happens “with a delay”, and may even liquefy only the following day.

In December 2020 and 2016, in fact, the miracle did not happen even the next day, which worried the faithful because popular tradition attributes the non-liquefaction of San Januário’s blood as a warning sign or a warning that something serious it may happen. This was the case, for example, on the following historical occasions when the saint’s blood did not liquefy on any of the three annual dates:

1939: Germany started World War II, invading Poland.

1973: Naples was hit by a cholera epidemic.

1980: the great earthquake occurred in Irpinia.

This year, it was about to register another occasion in which the liquefaction did not take place – but the miracle came: at 17:59, to the relief and exultation of millions of devotees in Naples and around the world, behold, the liquefaction of San Januario’s blood was officially registered by the Cappella di San Gennaro.