Livelo offers 45% discount when purchasing points through the app

THE Livelo is offering 45% off when buying “Gift Points” [que são aqueles que você compra para um terceiro]. The offer, exclusively for subscribers of Livelo Club and in transactions in the application, is valid until December 23rd.

purchase limit

All Club Livelo subscribers – up to 50,000 points

Purchase example

To take advantage of the offer, simply access the Livelo app and click on the promotion banner. Below is an example of purchasing points with a 45% discount. Note that the cost for every 1,000 points is BRL 38.50.

General information

The promotion is valid until 23:59 on 12/23/2021;

The discount will be applied directly to the convenience. “Gift Points” during the campaign period;

during the campaign period; Campaign limited to the purchase of 50,000 Livelo points by CPF;

You must purchase at least 1,000 points to be eligible for the offer;

Gift Points convenience is limited to purchasing 50,000 Livelo Points per participant in each 30-day period and receiving up to 50,000 Livelo Points from a friend within the 90-day period.

For more information, access the regulation.

Comment

The discount on the current promotion is a little less aggressive than the 50% offered during the last month on traditional point purchases. However, in the current offer there is no requirement to be a Club subscriber for more than 1 year, a fact that can be very interesting for those who have subscribed to the Club in the last 12 months.

Always good to remember that Livelo points are valuable and versatile. They can be transferred, often with bonuses, to airline programs such as LATAM Pass, TAP Miles&Go, TudoAzul and Smiles, in addition to being sent to hotel programs such as ALL – Accor Live Limitless or used in other redemptions at the company. Livelo.

Please remember that this is not a direct point purchase. You must purchase Gift Points to receive the 45% discount. However, nothing prevents you from using your family member’s account to buy gift points for yourself. This member, however, must be a member of the Livelo Club.

Thinking about enjoying? For more information, visit the Livelo app.

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze the promotions advertised and do not make decisions on impulse. See our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.