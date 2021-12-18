Loans for home purchase exceed R$ 150 billion and set a record in 2021, points out BC | Economy

The granting of new loans for the purchase of their own home by individuals broke a record this year, totaling R$ 152.8 billion from January to October, according to information from the Central Bank.

The value exceeds the R$ 134.8 billion registered in the entire year of 2014, a previous record (BC’s historical series began in March 2011). In 2020, concessions to individuals totaled R$128.7 billion.

Granting real estate credit to individuals (in BRL billion) Source: Central Bank

For José Carlos Martins, president of the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC), 2021 was the year of the real estate market.

According to him, the first and second quarters of this year were “excellent” in sales. But he added that from the third quarter onwards, a drop in property acquisitions could already be observed.

According to the Central Bank, the reduction in the basic interest rate, last year, helped to stimulate the “significant growth of real estate financing operations, both by increasing the number of families able to contract loans”. Selic reached 2% a year, the lowest level in history, but rose again in 2021.

For Cristiane Portella, president of the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip), in addition to the drop in interest rates for real estate financing, the reduction in property prices and the increase in demand — a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic — also boosted real estate sales and, consequently, the search for financing in recent years.

“Real estate prices had an important recovery, but are still at attractive levels when we update by the IPCA [inflação] since 2014. And there was a greater appreciation of home ownership in times of pandemic, whether for work or leisure. Space gained greater importance. Other industries, such as furniture and decoration, also grew,” stated Portella.

Real estate credit: 2021 hits record, but loans start to slow down

Emilio Kallas, Vice President of Development and Urban Land at the Union of Real Estate Purchase and Sale Companies (Secovi) of São Paulo, said that the combination of lower interest rates and the pandemic scenario boosted the purchase of properties in 2021.

“We are placing great emphasis on the ‘home office’. The buyer understood that housing is a good thing, that he likes it. So they started looking for better and bigger housing. There was a lot of sales and many launches. Where there is demand, the market will produce. Banks and real estate companies take advantage,” he said.

Increase in interest and prices

The lower interest rate, a factor that favored the increase in housing credit in 2020 and earlier this year, however, is reversing.

Since September, public banks have started to increase the fees charged for real estate financing – and private banks have signaled that fees may be readjusted over the next few months.

This is due to the increase in the basic rate of the economy to contain inflation. The Selic rate, set by the Central Bank, reached 9.25% a year at the beginning of this month, the highest level in more than four years.

The expectation is that the cost of credit for the purchase of real estate will become more expensive as of 2022, with rates being able to return to double-digit levels (above 10% per year).

According to Emilio Kallas, from Secovi-SP, the pandemic caused difficulties in the production of inputs and construction material, making them more expensive, a factor that could also limit sales in 2022 — as this will be passed on to property prices.

“Real estate prices have already gone up. And I believe they will need to receive an increase of another 20% in the next 14, 15 months. It was not passed on [integralmente até o momento] because we are not being able to sell, people have no income. It has a strong price increase force,” he says.

Cristiane Portella, from Abecip, estimates that it will be possible to maintain a higher pace of growth and repeat, next year, the performance of 2021 – even with the increase in interest rates and inflation (which also impacts on more expensive building materials) .

“An important factor that will impact the sector is the rate of reduction in the unemployment rate. Next year will be a year with higher rates [de juros], and an election year is always more complex. But we imagine, so far, that we can repeat the [desempenho de 2021]. Still with high interest rates, high inflation, which eats up income, but with a drop in unemployment,” he declared.

José Carlos Martins, from CBIC, noted that sales of properties with resources from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) fell by half in October and November.

“Next year, we are already thinking that the real estate market will end up falling and not remaining at the same level. The SBPE [vendas com lastro na poupança] continues at the same level. It will depend on what measures are taken to face this problem,” he said.

In November, President Jair Bolsonaro signed a bill, sent to the National Congress for analysis, with changes in the guarantee rules in the credit market.

The proposal, among other points, provides that the same property can be used as collateral in more than one credit operation. The aim is to achieve lower interest rates and increase competition in the banking sector.

The government said it will ask urgently to vote on the proposal, which it hopes to approve the bill in the House and Senate next year.

According to the Central Bank, the project also changes the rules of the so-called “fiduciary alienation”, in other words, the concession of the property as a guarantee for credit operations.

With this, the government seeks “to settle legal disputes and, thus, minimize the likelihood of legal discussions in the future”. Theoretically, it would be easier for banks to take assets pledged as collateral in credit operations.