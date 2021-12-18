LOS Grandes is studying entry to VALORANT and is surveying players

THE LOS Grandes is another great organization of the Free Fire Brazilian who is studying to enter the VALUE. THE VALORANT Zone found that the club is acting behind the scenes, sounding out players. The information was initially revealed by The Radioactive.

The information obtained by the report shows that LOS has an eye on names that stood out this season for the liberty and that emerged in the national competitive by Portuguese. However, the VALORANT Zone could not confirm which players these would be.

THE VALORANT Zone contacted LOS Grandes, which confirmed its interest in joining the FPS of Riot Games, but that does not have a date to do so.

LOS Grandes’ last investment in electronic sports was the hiring of a Counter-Strike cast in November, which had been playing as MUSTACHES, as revealed by the DRAFT5. The movement proved to be right considering that, this month, the team was champion of the eSports Turn 2021 after hitting Live Keyd in the grand final.

LOS Grandes is an idealization of the influencer Rodrigo “El Gato” Fernandes, who has more than 10 million followers on social networks and streaming platforms. The organization started as a guild in Free Fire until it became a club. In Garena’s battle royale, the team is one of the participants of the Series A gives Brazilian League of Free Fire. In addition to Free Fire, the club also has a representative in Wild Rift.

This Friday (17), the VALORANT Zone found that another important tag of Garena’s battle royale, the LOUD, made a proposal to the super team led by Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi and Matthias “saadhak” Delipetro. Previously, the report revealed that the organization participated in the secret meeting held by the Riot Games about the calendar referring to the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 (VCT).