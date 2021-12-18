Luísa confesses a crime to Pedro in tears; know which· TV news

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will confess to Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) that he committed a crime in Nos Tempos do Imperador. In tears, the countess of Barral will reveal to her lover that she forged the letter of freedom from Samuel (Michel Gomes) in the past and will receive a sermon from the monarch in the six o’clock soap opera.

After the engineer is taken to jail on the orders of Tonico (Alexandre Nero), the emperor will arrive by surprise at the house of his daughters’ former governess to tell him that he has hired the best lawyer to defend his friend.

“Slandering Samuel like that, on his wedding day, was insane. Dr. Virgílio [ator não divulgado] will solve this misunderstanding…”, the emperor will roar, still incredulous at the prison in this Saturday’s chapter (18) .

The wife of Eugenio’s wife (Thierry Tremouroux) will comment that she found the lawyer at the Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) police station. “Tonico slandered you too. To say that you forged a letter of manumission to Samuel?”, will add the almighty, disgusted.

The countess, then, will take a deep breath and will take courage to tell the truth to the beloved. “Tonico is not lying. Samuel is Jorge, Tonico’s brother. And to protect him, I forged my father’s signature on the manumission letter I gave him”, will finally open the game to a noblewoman.

End of the Countess’s secret

“You’re telling me that…”, Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella) will react. “You need to know the whole truth, Pedro”, will opine the lover. “If Samuel really is Tonico’s brother, he may have killed their father. Didn’t that possibility cross your mind?”, questioned the monarch.

The noblewoman will be offended by Isabel’s father’s speculation (Giulia Gayoso). “Of course not,” the countess will assert in her friend’s defense. “I don’t disagree with you, but it’s just that… We know Samuel, not Jorge”, the emperor will suspect.

“They are the same person and he is innocent. If I took the risk of forging a letter of manumission, it is because I was sure of it,” the teacher will shout. “I don’t think Samuel has killed anyone, but I feel betrayed. Why didn’t they trust me?” the sovereign will ask.

“I just wanted to respect his desire to leave the past behind. Almost no one knew about this story, I thought it was better to keep it a secret”, explained Luísa. “Is there any other secret you keep from me?”, Leopoldina’s father (Bruna Griphao) will shoot.

Peter distrusts Samuel

Luísa will rebel with her lover, and he will try to explain: “I don’t even know what I’m saying. As a citizen, I think that in your place I would do the same thing to protect a friend, now as an emperor, I can’t act lightly” .

“Leviana? Pedro… We’re nervous, we’re going to end up saying things we don’t want,” the lover will ask. “I’m confused and worried about you. If they prove that you forged the letter, have you thought about what might happen?”, the character of Selton Mello will despair.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

