Lyon’s French Cup game is paralyzed after cheering at half-time

On the return to the second half of Paris FC and Lyon, fans of the two teams clashed, which paralyzed the duel

Everything went well in the match between Paris FC and Lyon, through the French Cup, this Friday (17), with both teams going to halftime tied at 1-1, with goals from Laura and Dembélé.

On the way back to the second stage, however, when the two teams were already on the pitch to resume the duel, a great deal of confusion was formed in the stands, preventing the restart of the game.

According to French media, Lyon fans started a riot with rival fans throughout the break, even throwing a flare into the stands.

The flare caused an area to be engulfed in flames, causing an even greater problem, with fans seeking to disperse and even invade the pitch to try not to hurt themselves. Many fans left the stadium after the riot.

With the facts, the stadium security guards took the players back to the locker room to wait for a decision on the continuity or not of the match.

On the field, Paris opened the scoring after seven minutes. Laura was launched at speed on the left with a long pass, advanced halfway with the ball to the end line and kicked it cross between Lopes’ legs to open the scoring.

At 44, when the home team seemed to take the advantage to the dressing room, Moussa Dembélé hit a beautiful shot at the angle and equalized the score.