Man wears panties as a mask and gets kicked out of a plane

The use of a mask, as well as compliance with sanitary protocols for preventing covid

-19, remain mandatory in much of the world. Even with the positive advance of vaccination against the disease, the scenario is still a pandemic.

However, a portion of society disbelieves in the protocols defended by science. This is the case of American Adam Janne, who this Wednesday (12/15) tried to get on a plane wearing panties on his face, instead of a mask. The aircraft belonged to United AirLines, of the United States.

According to the passenger, the action was a protest against the requirement to wear masks at airports and during flights. Adam, 38, was immediately thrown off the plane.

In an interview with WBBH, a network affiliated with NBC, the passenger even compared his attitude with the struggle for civil rights in the country in the last century. “The best way to illustrate the absurd is with the absurd”, he defended.

He also stated that when he was expelled, he received the support of other passengers who voluntarily left the plane. The airline, however, says that only one passenger accompanied him to the protest and left the aircraft.

In a statement, United AirLines stated that “the customer was clearly not complying with federal mask law and we appreciate that our team has resolved the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, preventing any potential disruptions in the air”