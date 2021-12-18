Man wears panties as a mask and kicks off the plane – International

Passenger tries to board an aircraft wearing underwear instead of mask (Photo: Twitter/Reproduction) The use of masks, as well as compliance with the COVID-19 sanitary prevention protocols, remain mandatory in much of the world. Even with the positive advance of vaccination against the disease, the scenario is still of pandemic.

However, a portion of society disbelieves in the protocols defended by science. the case of American Adam Janne, who this Wednesday (12/15) tried to get on a plane wearing panties on his face, instead of a mask. The aircraft belonged to United AirLines, from the United States.

According to the passenger, the action was a protest against the requirement to wear masks at airports and during flights. Adam, 38, was immediately thrown off the plane.

In an interview with WBBH, affiliated broadcaster NBC, the passenger even compared his attitude with the struggle for civil rights in the country in the last century. “The best way to illustrate the absurd with the absurd”, he defended.

He also stated that when he was expelled, he received the support of other passengers who voluntarily left the plane. The airline, however, says that only one passenger accompanied him to the protest and got off the plane.

In a statement, United AirLines stated that “the customer was clearly not complying with federal masking law and we appreciate that our team has resolved the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential airborne disruptions”