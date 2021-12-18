Mansion of the presenter Mouse is invaded by robbers in SP

THE presenter’s mansion little mouse, which is in São Paulo (SP), was invaded by robbers, this Friday afternoon (17). Thieves locked people in the house in a room and demanded pix of some of them. THE assistant “Milene Pavorô” was one of the hostages. According to columnist Flávio Ricco, from the portal R7, Mouse was not in the house because traveled to Paraná during the morning.

The information is preliminary. However, according to the Civil Police of São Paulo, given to the program City Alert, you six burglars had control of the gate of the residence, which leads the police to believe that someone close to the presenter has facilitated the gang’s action.

the bandits, the “gang of the PIX”, they didn’t know at first that it was the Mouse’s house and only found out later, talking to the hostages. At the residence, the presenter maintains a studio, where he broadcasts a radio program for Rádio Massa (the station he owns), from 12:00 to 14:00. The robbery took place right after the program ended. The assistant “Milene Pavorô”, Xaropinho and the singer Beth Guzzo were at the house.

The police are looking for a silver Etios, which would have been used by the bandits. An operation in the neighborhood limpet, in the capital of São Paulo, is currently being set up to capture them.

Matter being updated.