Marcelo Cosme says that Globo colleagues already knew he was gay

The journalist of “GloboNews” Marcelo Cosme is the guest of the breakfast with Ana Maria Braga in “Mais Você” (TV Globo) today. He recalled when he assumed, live, that he was dating a man, in February of this year.

“I didn’t plan it, I’m not saying this because I’m an employee of Grupo Globo, but within Globo we have a lot of respect. Everyone in the newsroom knows I’m gay, that I’ve been dating my fiance for 2 years”, told the presenter of “Em Pauta”.

On the day he revealed his relationship with the now fiance Frankel Brandão, Cosme was talking to a doctor about the covid-19 pandemic. At the time, the doctor mentioned that what was happening in hospitals was unimaginable. Frankel, however, is also a doctor, and had previously reported to her boyfriend the chaos in the health care system.

I would be lying if I said I can’t imagine. Frankel brought me these reports and I couldn’t say that I ‘didn’t know’. Internally, within Globo, no one stayed [impressionado], because everyone knew. Guga talks about his wife, Eliane Cantanhede talks about her husband, why can’t I talk about my boyfriend? Marcelo Cosimo

The journalist, who is launching a book on LGBTphobia, said he has been preparing for years to admit to his parents that he is gay. He also recalled how actor Paulo Gustavo’s films helped him at that time.