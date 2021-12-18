Maurilio will not need surgery to remove pulmonary thromboembolism for now, says medical bulletin | Goias

Singer Maurílio, who is paired with Luiza, will not need to undergo surgery to remove the pulmonary thromboembolism at this time, according to the medical bulletin this Friday (17th). He showed improvement in kidney function after reacting well to medications and hemodialysis in a hospital in Goiânia. Therefore, the unit will maintain the current treatment with medication only.

Despite the evolution, the doctor Wandervam Azevedo, who takes care of the singer, emphasizes that the condition remains serious.

“The patient is in progressive clinical improvement. He received an assessment by the vascular surgery team on Thursday night, 16, which confirmed that surgical intervention is not necessary at the time, so he maintains the current treatment,” the bulletin said.

“And it’s been 48 hours! Time you didn’t give up even for a second! You are VERY STRONG!”, published Luana Ramos on a social network.

On Thursday night (16), exams showed that the artist had a kidney injury and began hemodialysis to treat the condition.

The medical team also informed that the artist performed an ultrasound in the lower limbs, which identified thrombi in the venous system of the right leg, which is expected in patients with similar conditions.

In the publication, Luana shared a praise sent by a follower. In addition, he said that Maurílio’s strength has helped him to get through this difficult moment.

“It is so much strength that emanates from you that it strengthens your people who are waiting for you outside that ICU. In your time, my love, recover safely! We are here for you and for you,” he wrote.

Singer always took care of health

The doctor Wandervam Azevedo said that the countryman has always been extremely careful with his health and had routine exams. The countryman had a car accident five years ago, when he had several fractures on his body and the onset of thrombosis. After his recovery, he started using medication against the disease.

The doctor explained that pulmonary thromboembolism is an obstruction of the vessels in the pulmonary artery, which causes a clot, probably from the leg, which can travel to the lung, heart or brain, blocking the flow of blood in those places. He also said that the disease is serious and that it causes sudden death in 25% of cases.

