Medina holds a meeting and communicates Inter’s interest, but Talleres trusts him permanently | International

Leading candidate to take over at Inter for 2022, the coach Alexander Medina left a meeting with the president of Talleres, Andrés Fassi, without agreeing to renew his contract with the Argentine club. At the meeting, which lasted more than six hours, the professional informed of the interest of Colorado and San Lorenzo.
In contact with the ge, Fassi, stated that the coach will remain at Talleres for next season. And he mentioned that there is a fine of US$ 500 thousand (R$ 2.8 million) in the contract, but the agreement runs until the end of December.
read more
+ Soccer runner praises Alexander Medina: “It’s on our radar”
According to information published by the hello this Friday night, Medina discussed several points about the next season and received a renewal proposal until the end of 2022 with Talleres.
Alexander Medina is the favorite to take on Inter — Photo: Talleres/Divulgação
The Argentine newspaper informed that there are few points that separate the success, but that they are important questions for the Uruguayan coach. The investment, the assembly of the group and what the club’s expectations for the next season are important to define for maintenance or not. Talleres will have Libertadores, the Argentine championship and the Argentine Cup as competitions to be played.
Reporter Nahuel Lanzillotta, from Clarin, informed that Inter also had a conversation with Medina this Friday. The meeting took place virtually, but also without the definition of a hit.
The ge tried to contact members of the colorada board, but got no feedback on the meeting with Alexander Medina. The name of the coach gained traction at the club this week and appears on the list of options to take over for Diego Aguirre.
The Uruguayan’s work on the Cordoba team, the team’s game model and the coach’s ideas are praised in the football department of the Gaucho club. The team lost the Argentina Cup on penalties to Boca Juniors and finished third in the Argentine Championship.