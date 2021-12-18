Medina is considering a way out, but Talleres believes in renewal,

Alexander Medina informed the president of Talleres, Andres Fassi, that Inter is interested in his hiring. But the agent trusts the technician’s permanence with the renewal of the contract that expires at the end of this year.

To the UOL Sport, Fassi stated that the renewal “is right” and that there was a conversation in which the coach spoke of Internacional. However, the agent said he was insured to stay.

On the other hand, according to the report, Medina is already thinking about moving to Brazil. Even though it has a good atmosphere in the Tallers, he could be persuaded by a solid project and a contract longer than a year.

Another point that may be important for him to accept to lead Inter is to open up the Brazilian market. With foreign technicians on the rise, even if the Tallers have a vacancy in Libertadores in 2022 and Colorado does not, going to Rio Grande do Sul is considered an important card in his professional life.

Alexander Medina is the strongest name to command Colorado in 2022. He was selected from a series of alternatives evaluated by Colorado and a meeting to seek definitions is expected to take place by next week.

Inter seeks to expedite the hiring of the coach as quickly as possible. With it, you will be able to debate the reinforcements that you are researching in parallel in the ball market.