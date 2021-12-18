Meet the couples who will participate in the Power Couple Brasil Especial – Photos

This end of the year, there is a special from Power Couple Brazil on the screen of Record TV! Five famous couples will compete in a complete cycle of challenges, made up of the proof of men, Women’s Test and the one of couples. The dynamics will demand a lot of harmony, courage and determination from the participants. The winning couple will take home the R$30,000 prize. It’s this Wednesday (22), from 22:45. Don’t miss it!
Mauricio Mattar
Actor, singer and songwriter
57 years old
Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Shay Dufau
administrator
32 years old
Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
MC koringa
Singer
41 years
Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Manoela Alcantara
Businesswoman
38 years
Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Naldo Benny
Singer
42 years
Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Ellen Cardoso
digital influencer
40 years
Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Danese Regis
Singer
48 years
Lives in Uberlândia (MG)
Kelly Danese
singer and songwriter
44 years old
Lives in Uberlândia (MG)
Renata Alves
Journalist and presenter of the program Nowadays
41 years
Lives in São Paulo (SP)
Diego Gonzaga
Businessperson
40 years
Lives in São Paulo (SP)
the special of Power Couple Brazil, presented by Adriane Galisteu, airs next Wednesday (22), from 22:45, on the screen of Record TV