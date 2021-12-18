Meet the couples who will participate in the Power Couple Brasil Especial – Photos

This end of the year, there is a special from Power Couple Brazil on the screen of Record TV! Five famous couples will compete in a complete cycle of challenges, made up of the proof of men, Women’s Test and the one of couples. The dynamics will demand a lot of harmony, courage and determination from the participants. The winning couple will take home the R$30,000 prize. It’s this Wednesday (22), from 22:45. Don’t miss it!

Play/RecordTV