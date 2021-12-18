Meet the couples who will participate in the Power Couple Brasil Especial – Photos

  • This end of the year, there is a special from Power Couple Brazil on the screen of Record TV! Five famous couples will compete in a complete cycle of challenges, made up of the proof of men, Women’s Test and the one of couples. The dynamics will demand a lot of harmony, courage and determination from the participants. The winning couple will take home the R$30,000 prize. It’s this Wednesday (22), from 22:45. Don’t miss it!

  • Mauricio Mattar
    Actor, singer and songwriter
    57 years old
    Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

    Shay Dufau
    administrator
    32 years old
    Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

  • MC koringa
    Singer
    41 years
    Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

    Manoela Alcantara
    Businesswoman
    38 years
    Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

  • Naldo Benny
    Singer
    42 years
    Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

    Ellen Cardoso
    digital influencer
    40 years
    Lives in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

  • Danese Regis
    Singer
    48 years
    Lives in Uberlândia (MG)

    Kelly Danese
    singer and songwriter
    44 years old
    Lives in Uberlândia (MG)

  • Renata Alves
    Journalist and presenter of the program Nowadays
    41 years
    Lives in São Paulo (SP)

    Diego Gonzaga
    Businessperson
    40 years
    Lives in São Paulo (SP)

    the special of Power Couple Brazil, presented by Adriane Galisteu, airs next Wednesday (22), from 22:45, on the screen of Record TV

