Meet the first heavyweight in UFC history who managed the feat of not hitting the weight

New Zealander Justin Tafa became the first heavyweight not to beat the determined weight of the division in the UFC

Justin Tafa marked your name in the history of UFC while performing an unprecedented feat. This Friday (17), he became the the company’s first fighter to go over the weight limit to fight in the heavyweights.

At the weigh-in for UFC Vegas 45, what happens in this saturday (18), the New Zealander registered little more than 121 kilos. The category weight limit is 120.6 kilos.

Even so, Tafa’s fight will still happen normally. On the Preliminary Card, the New Zealander faces the North American Harry Hunsucker, which scored 108.2 kilos. The confrontation will have a difference of more than 12 kilos between the fighters.

Due to being overweight, as provided for in the regulations, Justin Tafa will be fined a percentage of his fight purse, which will revert to Hunsucker.

Marked in UFC history, Tafa debuted with Dana White in October 2019 and has a record of 1 win and 3 losses. The heavyweight was unbeaten in professional MMA before joining Ultimate.

