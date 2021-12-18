Mega-Sena could pay BRL 3 million in tomorrow’s draw (18)

Share Tweet Share Share Email

Mega-Sena can pay BRL 3 million in tomorrow’s draw (18) Mega-Sena can pay BRL 3 million this Saturday (12/18). The draw for the 2,439 contest will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time), at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in São Paulo (SP), with live broadcast on social networks of the CAIXA Lotteries on Facebook and CAIXA YouTube channel. It will be the last regular Mega-Sena contest before Mega da Virada, which offers the millionaire prize estimated at R$350 million.

In the draw on Wednesday (12/15), a simple bet hit the six tens and won the prize of R$6.5 million. Joinville’s (SC) bet was registered on the Loterias CAIXA portal. The dozens drawn were: 04 – 11 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 55.

Bets for the 2,439 Mega-Sena contest can be placed up to 7 pm on the day of the draw at lotteries across the country, on the Loterias CAIXA portal and on the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to Internet Banking CAIXA for bank customers. The value of a single bet on Mega is R$4.50.

If only one player takes the prize of BRL 3 million from the main band and invests the entire amount in CAIXA’s savings, he will receive BRL 13.2 thousand in income in the first month. If you prefer to invest in a fleet of popular cars, the value is enough to buy 50 vehicles for R$ 60 thousand each.

Federal of Christmas

Tickets for the Federal Lottery’s millionaire Christmas draw can now be purchased at lotteries across the country. The special draw is the sport’s most important contest and will pay out prizes of R$1.35 million to the winners of each of the two series of the December 24 draw.

Loteria Federal is the oldest product of the Lotteries, with drawing number 1 on September 15, 1962, the date that marks the anniversary of the CAIXA Lotteries. Also known as Federal, it is a type of lottery with issue of sequentially numbered tickets and distribution of prizes according to the drawing draw plan.

The ticket can be sold in full (R$100) or in fractions (R$10). Each ticket has ten fractions and the prize is proportional to what you buy. The modality has the highest probability of hitting the main prize, in addition to the greatest chance of winning a prize, as for every five tickets, one is awarded.

Mega of the Turn

Mega-Sena’s special year-end contest has an estimated prize pool of R$350 million. It will be the biggest prize in Lottery history. Learn more about the biggest prizes at CAIXA Notícias. The draw for the 13th edition of Mega da Virada will be held on the night of December 31st.

As in other special CAIXA Lotteries contests, Mega da Virada does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main lane, with a match of 6 numbers, the prize will be split between the correctors in the second lane and so on. Bets can be registered until 17:00 on the 31st.













