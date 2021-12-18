Mega-Sena da Virada: See the numbers drawn in all contests and more trivia | spend well

what are the most drawn numbers in Mega-Sena of the Upset? Which ten never came out? Which city had the most winners? These and other curiosities are gathered below for those who are dreaming of live on income with the millionaire award from 13th edition of the Mega-Sena da Virada 2021 , estimated at R$350 million.

Read too:

– What can you buy with the Mega da Virada prize?

– Mega da Virada 2021: see how to bet online

And the bets for the 2440 Mega-Sena contest are open and the prize does not accumulate – which further increases the expectation of winning some money in the special draw that will be held on December 31, starting at 8 pm, in São Paulo.

The bets for the Mega da Virada have been released since November 16th and can be done until 5:00 pm (Brasilia time) on December 31 in the lottery houses from all over the country, for the Caixa’s internet banking, in the Caixa Lotteries app or in the Lotteries cashier portal. The single bet costs R$4.50.

performed by Federal Savings Bank (CEF) since 2009, the Mega da Virada had 12 contests, with 109 winners of the top prize. See below the dozens drawn each year, the number of winners and the prize paid for each of the winning bets.

Mega da Virada – all drawn numbers, winners and prizes Year Drawn Tens winners payout per bet total prize (in millions) 2009 10 – 27 – 40 – 46 – 49 – 58 two BRL 72.4 BRL 144.8 2010 2 – 10 – 34 – 37 – 43 – 50 4 BRL 48.6 BRL 194.4 2011 3 – 4 – 29 – 36 – 45 – 55 5 BRL 35.5 BRL 177.5 2012 14 – 32 – 33 – 36 – 41 – 52 3 BRL 81.6 BRL 244.8 2013 20 – 30 – 36 – 38 – 47 – 53 4 BRL 56.1 BRL 224.4 2014 1 – 5 – 11 – 16 – 20 – 56 4 BRL 65.8 BRL 263.2 2015 2 – 18 – 31 – 42 – 51 – 56 6 BRL 41.1 BRL 246.6 2016 5 – 11 – 22 – 24 – 51 – 53 6 BRL 36.8 BRL 220.8 2017 3 – 6 – 10 – 17 – 34 – 37 17 BRL 18.0 BRL 306.0 2018 5 – 10 – 12 – 18 – 25 – 33 52 BRL 5.8 BRL 301.6 2019 3 – 35 – 38 – 40 – 57 – 58 4 BRL 76.0 BRL 304.0 2020 17 – 20 – 22 – 35 – 41 – 42 two BRL 162.6 BRL 325.2

Numbers that came out the most in Mega da Virada

nail the six dozen Mega-Sena is the dream of many. And those who bet are looking for reasons to believe that it can be this time. When choosing which numbers to play, there are those who prefer important dates and those who prefer to surprise bet (the one that the lottery machine chooses by the player). But there are those who research which numbers came out, when, how many times and which were never drawn.

And for those who want to use all available data, follow the survey. Two dozen were drawn in 12 competitions. AND the champion of appearances is number 10 – which appeared four times. the tens 03, 05, 20 and 36 are in second place, with presence in three of the twelve drawings.

Another 17 dozen were drawn twice: 02, 11, 17, 18, 22, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56, 58; and 22 dozens came out once: 01, 04, 06, 12, 14, 16, 24, 25, 27, 29, 30, 31, 32, 43, 45, 46, 47, 49, 50, 52, 55, 57.

Between the numbers that never came out in the Mega-Sena da Virada contests are: 07, 08, 09, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59, 60.

See too:

– Know where to invest the Mega da Virada prize and go from a million to a billion

– Mega da Virada, Lotofácil, Quina: Cashier alerts on betting channels so as not to fall for scams

Cities with the most winners of Mega da Virada

the state of São Paulo gathers more millionaires of Mega da Virada, with 13 cities awarded, not counting only winners in the editions of 2010, 2013 and 2016. Only in the city of São Paulo, of the 109 winners of the 12 editions of Mega da Virada, 13 were from the city.

Next, the most awarded city in the main band of the special contest is the Rio de Janeiro, with five bets. Belo Horizonte (MG) had four jackpot winners as well as Brasilia DF). Euclid da Cunha (BA) appears in fourth place with three winners.

Belém (PA), Carmo do Cajuru (MG), Curitiba (PR), Guarulhos (SP), Salvador (BA) and Vitória (ES) had two winning bets in the twelve contests held.

At lottery outlets, players can increase their winning chances with the Cash Pool, by registering your own bets or by purchasing sweepstakes organized by lotteries.

Through the Mega da Virada 2019, the main prize of BRL 304.2 million was divided between four winning bets and one of them was a pool. This bet with shared luck was made in the city of Juscimeira (MT), where 26 players got together to make a ticket with 11 numbers, and each took approximately R$2.9 million.

In 2018, six jackpots matched the six numbers of Mega da Virada. In 2017, two of the 17 winning bets were from groups, and in 2016 one of the six bets that won the dream prize was made through a sweepstakes.