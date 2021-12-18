Metaverse is Boeing’s bet to create planes in less time

Image for illustrative purposes only – Source: NASA





The more projects and new ideas of technology companies about the metaverse advance, more people and corporations begin to look deeply into the opportunities that the possible new technological disruption will make available.

One of them is the giant aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which is already preparing to revolutionize its aircraft design process through the broad integration that the logic of the metaverse should make possible.

In case you don’t know exactly what this new term is about that made the news this year 2021 after Facebook became Meta, in a very simplified explanation, the metaverse should be the virtual reality environment in which everything in the world will be digitally connected and instantly accessible.

If today, virtual and augmented reality is restricted to games and internal company processes (the aeronautical industry itself already uses it in certain stages of its projects), the perspective is that in the future, in the metaverse, all activities that can be done they will be virtually interconnected, making it possible for a person to work, access a bank, enter social networks, meet with friends, etc., all instantly in a single virtual universe accessed with virtual reality glasses.





According to people at Boeing told Reuters, the manufacturer’s expectation is that this digital integration will allow an aircraft to be designed with simultaneous monitoring of everyone involved, from its own engineers to teams from companies that supply inputs and parts or company executives airline customers. As a result, time will be saved by eliminating the many design revisions that are now made during new aircraft development.

The estimate is that the time to market for a new project is reduced to 4 to 5 years, whereas the latest planes took about 10 years or even longer.

“It’s about strengthening engineering,” Boeing Chief Engineer Greg Hyslop told Reuters in his first interview in nearly two years. “We’re talking about changing the way we work across the company.”

With this, the plane’s digital models will be linked by a “digital thread” that unites all the information since the birth of the project – from the airline’s requirements, to millions of parts, to thousands of pages of certification documents, stretching out deep into the supply chain.

More than 70 percent of the quality issues recently faced in the Boeing 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner crises at Boeing date back to some sort of design issue, Hyslop said. Thus, Boeing believes that these tools will be essential for the possibility of bringing a new aircraft to the market in just 4 or 5 years mentioned.

“You’ll get speed, improved quality, better communication and better responsiveness when problems occur,” said Hyslop. “When the quality of the supply base is better, when the construction of the plane is more harmonious, when you minimize rework, the financial performance goes from there.”

And in case this idea of ​​metaverse seems something far from being reached, given the complexity of the integration of different systems and different companies, Boeing’s objective is to take advantage of this disruption in a very immediate way: just 2 years from now.



