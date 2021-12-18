Minas Gerais confirms 3 cases of the omicron variant | Minas Gerais

The government of Minas Gerais confirmed three cases of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, in the state. One of the patients came from Mozambique and the other two arrived from South Africa. The confirmation was released this Friday afternoon (17) by the State Department of Health (SES).

Ômicron: what is known about the new coronavirus variant

The cases were evaluated by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (FUNED). The patients are in Belo Horizonte. There are two women and a man. The cases have already been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. the symptoms are mild and the patients are in home isolation.

The other two suspected cases of omicron are under analysis. The result should come out within five to seven business days.

SES monitors others three cases. Two of them came from the United States and one came from Italy. “Despite not being classified as suspects, due to surveillance established in the state, they would have the samples sequenced because of their travel history and because they tested positive for Covid-19 and had mild symptoms until 14 days after returning to Brazil”.

Two of them had their samples analyzed and the delta variant was confirmed in the case passing through Italy and in one of the cases passing through the United States.

Ômicron: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa