Minister suspends decree that modified members of the Environment Council

Justice Rosa Weber, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) overturned, this Friday (17), the modification in the members of Conama (National Council for the Environment) made by Jair Bolsonaro and Ricardo Salles, former minister of the Environment.

The change had been carried out through a decree in 2019, when Council seats destined for civil entities were cut, and the federal government gained greater presence and decision-making power within the important body.

“In view of the foregoing, I grant the urgent measure already pleaded in the complaint of this ADPF by the applicant, ‘ad referendum’ of the Plenary of this Court, to suspend the effectiveness of Decree n. 9,806, of May 29, 2019, until the end of the judgment on the merits”, wrote the minister in her decision.

Understand what Conama is

The National Council for the Environment (Conama), chaired by the Minister for the Environment, is a consultative and deliberative body and was created by Law 6.938/81, which provides for the National Policy for the Environment.

Conama is made up of a plenary, CIPAM, advisory groups, technical chambers and working groups. The Council is a collegiate body of five sectors: federal, state and municipal bodies, the business sector and environmental entities.

The plenary of the council is composed of:

the minister of the environment, who presides over the organ;

the executive secretary of the Ministry of the Environment, who will be its executive secretary;

the president of IBAMA;

a representative of the following ministries, appointed by the holders of the respective portfolios:

Civil House;

Ministry of Economy;

Ministry of Infrastructure;

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply;

Ministry of Mines and Energy;

Ministry of Regional Development;

Government Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic;

two representatives of municipal governments from among the state capitals;

four representatives of environmental entities nationwide registered, for at least one year, in the National Registry of Environmental Entities -Cnea, by registered letter or registered with Conama;

two representatives appointed by the following business entities:

National Confederation of Industry;

National Confederation of Commerce;

National Confederation of Services;

National Confederation of Agriculture;

National Confederation of Transport.

The Federal Public Ministry may appoint a representative, incumbent and alternate, to participate in the Plenary of Conama as an invited member, without the right to vote.

The changes made in 2019 provided for the reduction from 11 to 4 representatives of entities

environmentalists with a seat on the Council, reduction of mandate of environmental entities from 2

years to 1 year, with renewal being prohibited; loss of seat on the Council of bodies closely linked to the environment, such as the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity (ICMBio) and the National Water Agency (ANA), as well as the Ministry of Health and entities linked to the indigenous issue, among other changes.

