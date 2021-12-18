Ministry of Health makes optimistic forecast for the return of Connect SUS

The Ministry of Health’s system was the target of cyber attacks and, since last Friday (10), several public health services are down. One of the most affected was the Connect SUS and, according to the folder, it is working to re-establish the entire network.

One of the Ministry of Health systems most affected by the cyber attack was the Connect SUS app. This tool gathers Brazilian health data, including on the vaccination against Covid-19.

The biggest problem is that the Connect SUS makes the Proof of Vaccination against Covid-19. This document is used to allow domestic and international travel. However, without it, Brazilians are unable to leave their region.

To make matters worse, with the arrival of the holiday season, many citizens have already purchased tickets to spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve outside their state or country. The Ministry of Sapude informed that it is trying to normalize the services.

Hackers managed to delete and change data from the Connect SUS platform and demanded a payment to return the system. The first attack occurred on day 10, however, on day 12 a second attack was made, delaying normalization.

The Ministry of Health said it has a backup copy and that the files have not been compromised. As a security strategy, verno migrated data from the Saúde Gov website to the Gov BR Saúde page.

In addition to the Ministry of Health, cybercriminals gained access to another 20 government agencies. Conecta SUS asks users to “wait up to 10 working days for the vaccine record to appear”.

The folder said that the app is not expected to work again until next week. Therefore, in case of need for proof of vaccination, citizens are advised to seek the establishment where the immunizing agent was taken to obtain the printed document.

Even with a failure in the system, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) is demanding from travelers arriving by plane in the country proof of vaccination. For those who are not immunized, the five-day quarantine compliance for non-immunized and a negative RT-PCR test.