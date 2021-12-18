Miss World is postponed after more than 20 candidates sign Covid | World

The Miss World contest, which was supposed to be held on Thursday night (16) in Puerto Rico, was postponed after several people involved in the organization tested positive for Covid – including 23 of the 97 candidates.

The official announcement of the postponement was made hours before the event, through a statement that cited as a reason the “interest in the health and safety of competitors, staff, organization and the general public”.

At a press conference at the Department of Health in Puerto Rico, epidemiologist Melissa Marzán said that 23 misses and 15 employees of the organization had tested positive for coronaviruses.

According to her, the decision to postpone the contest came from the organizers of the event itself, who want the new date to take place within the next 90 days.

At least two misses have confirmed that they are among the people with Covid, but are guaranteed to be okay. One was Miss Indonesia, Pricilia Carla Yules, who wrote on her Instagram profile that she is recovering and “feeling much better physically and mentally”.

Miss Malaysia, Lavanya Sivaji, had her diagnosis informed by representatives of her country, also on a social network. They said she is “clinically fine”.

As the 2019 edition of Miss World was canceled because of the pandemic, the current title holder remains Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh, who won the 69th edition of the contest in 2019.