Moraes sends pocket driver to house arrest in SC and demands ankle brace | Santa Catarina

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent the Pocket truck driver Marcos Antonio Pereira Gomes, known as Ze thunder , for house arrest and determined the use of electronic ankle bracelets. The decision was published this Friday (17). He had been imprisoned in Joinville, in the north of Santa Catarina, since October 26, when he presented himself to the Federal Police. Preventive detention was determined by the STF, in an action that investigates incitement to violent and threatening acts against democracy.

In the decision, Moraes wrote that, due to the passage of time between the holiday of September 7 and this Friday, the facts necessary to maintain preventive detention are no longer present.

He then quoted a statement from the Attorney General’s Office, which said “the main motivation for the precautionary decree was the real possibility of Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes participating in violent and undemocratic acts on the holiday of September 7, 2021, as well as spreading criminal messages , also directed to the same holiday, through lives”.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Gomes is investigated for inciting violent and undemocratic acts. Before being arrested, he had been on the run since early September.

1 of 3 Truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, o Zé Trovão — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Trucker Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, Zé Trovão — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

According to the decision, the house arrest must be served with electronic ankle bracelet at the truck driver’s house, in Joinville, North of Santa Catarina. The minister also imposed the following precautionary measures: prohibition of communication with other investigated; ban on participating in social networks; prohibition of receiving visits other than family members without prior authorization from the Court; and prohibition to give an interview without prior authorization from the Court.

The Federal Police stated in a note that, at the time he appeared, Gomes was not interrogated by the police and was taken to the Joinville Prison. The arrest was made pursuant to a warrant issued by the Supreme Court (STF).

2 of 3 PF car taking Zé Trovão in Joinville, in October — Photo: Reproduction/NSC TV PF car taking Zé Trovão in Joinville, in October — Photo: Reproduction/NSC TV

In September, Gomes was located by the PF in Mexico, while he was on the run.

The truck driver was the target of an arrest warrant on August 20 issued by the STF. The action investigates incitement to violent and threatening acts against democracy.

According to the dispatch of Alexandre de Moraes at the time, the PGR maintained that published posts and videos showed that the truck driver had called the population, through social networks, to commit criminal and violent acts.

3 of 3 Federal Police Headquarters in Joinville — Photo: Reproduction/NSC TV Federal Police Headquarters in Joinville — Photo: Reproduction/NSC TV

While on the run, Gomes stayed in a hotel in Mexico, according to the PF. On social networks, he released a video in which he reports that representatives of the Brazilian embassy looked for the place where he was.

The truck driver’s defense commented on the time that Gomes was on the run. “This issue of going to Mexico, we didn’t see illegality because he left Brazil legally and entered Mexico. Afterwards, with the advent of his arrest, he was a little undecided whether or not to introduce himself and, now listening to professional advice, advice from his family, he decided to introduce himself,” stated Elias Assad.

The lawyer was unable to inform whether Gomes came directly from Mexico to present himself to the PF of Joinville.

VIDEOS: most watched from g1 SC in the last 7 days