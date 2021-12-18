Moraes sends pocket narist Zé Trovão to house arrest with ankle bracelet

BRASÍLIA – The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes sent the pocket leader Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, to house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet and a ban on the use of social networks.

The information was announced by their lawyers, Elias Mattar Assad and Thaise Mattar Assad. According to them, Moraes’ decision also prohibited the Pocketnarista from keeping in touch with the other investigated. Zé Trovão was arrested for having been one of the organizers of an anti-democratic demonstration on September 7, which called for the deposition of the ministers of the Court.





Zé Trovão, Allan dos Santos and Daniel Silveira are on the list of pocketnarists targeted for arrest warrants for actions on the networks Photo: Arte/Agência O Globo Federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) was arrested in the act, earlier this year, for an unbailable crime, after publishing a video on the social network in which he defended the AI-5 — the toughest instrument of the military dictatorship — and the dismissal of the ministers of the STF, which is unconstitutional. In November, Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes revoked the congressman’s arrest, but determined that he be subjected to precautionary measures, such as the ban on access to social networks. Photo: Agência O Globo Pocket blogger Allan dos Santos was arrested by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. The order was issued by the action of President Jair Bolsonaro’s ally in the articulation, through social networks, of attacks on democratic institutions. Despite this, he has not yet been arrested because he is in the United States, but his extradition has already been determined. Photo: Jorge William/Agência O Globo/05-11-2019 Right-wing activist Sara Giromini has been named head of a group of extremists who support President Bolsonaro. The movement set up a camp, with about 30 people, on the Esplanade of Ministries in May. In June, the group threw fireworks towards the STF. The extremist was arrested that month by order of Alexandre Moraes, in the investigation that investigates threats to institutions, but was released shortly thereafter. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram The former deputy and national president of the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, had his preventive detention determined in August by minister Alexandre de Moraes. Allied with President Jair Bolsonaro, he is being investigated for alleged participation in a digital criminal organization set up to attack democracy. Several videos and publications by Jefferson on his social networks were listed by the Federal Police to support the arrest warrant. Despite several attempts to defend his release, he remains imprisoned. Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Journalist and supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, Wellington Macedo was arrested by the Federal Police in early September, suspected of articulating an undemocratic act for September 7th. In August, he had already been the target of search and seizure for the same reason. On social networks, the blogger released videos encouraging an act on September 7 to ask for the deposition of Supreme Court ministers and presented himself as coordinator of the event. His release was determined in October. Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Truck driver Marco Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, had a preventive detention order decreed in early October by minister Alexandre de Moraes, after a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in the investigation that investigates the financing and summoning of undemocratic acts . He was the owner of the YouTube channel “Zé Trovão a voz das Estradas”, which, before being taken off the air, had more than 40 thousand subscribers. A former fugitive in Mexico, he turned himself in to the PF at the end of October and remains in prison. Photo: Reproduction / Agência O Globo Pocket blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio was arrested on two occasions last year, as part of an investigation investigating undemocratic acts. In September, however, minister Alexandre de Moraes issued a new arrest warrant for the blogger, who met in Mexico with Zé Trovão. The measure was taken after Eustaquio made a live broadcast with the truck leader in which he incited violent acts against the STF on 7 September. After the acts were over, however, his preventive detention was revoked and he was released. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Also in the context of the undemocratic acts of September 7, insufflated by Bolsonaro, the Federal Police carried out arrest warrants against Cássio Rodrigues de Souza (no photo) and Márcio Giovani Niquelatti, following an order from Minister Alexandre de Moraes. In more than one message, Cassio, who claimed to be a military police officer, said on Twitter that Moraes and his family would be killed. Niquelatti, who presented himself on social networks as “professor Marcinho”, stated in a live broadcast that a businessman was offering a reward “on the head” of the STF minister. These were the facts that motivated the arrests. In October, Moraes accepted the defense’s request and revoked Niquelatti’s temporary detention. Photo: Reproduction

After the arrest warrant issued by Moraes, he spent about 50 days at large in Mexico. He returned to Brazil at the end of October to surrender to the Federal Police, having been imprisoned for about 50 days since then.

Upon revoking his arrest, Moraes understood that the prison requirements were no longer present because the investigated facts referred to September 7, without any other recent facts.