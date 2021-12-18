more than R$23 billion can still be withdrawn; understand

At PIS/Pasep quotas refer to a correction made by the current rules. In this way, the amounts are paid to people who worked with a formal contract in public or private service between 1971 and 1988. According to data from Caixa Econômica Federal, only 181.3 thousand people sought to withdraw.

This means that there are still more than BRL 23 billion available for withdrawal. The amounts can be withdrawn until July 1, 2025. Those who did not contact Caixa to withdraw their quota may lose their right after this deadline. It should be noted that, in cases where the person who is entitled to the money has already died, a legal heir can withdraw.

Anyone interested in the consultation for having worked in the corresponding period can look for a Caixa Econômica Federal branch directly or use the “My INSS” application. The app can be downloaded from your Android or iOS app store. To answer any questions, you still have the telephone 0800-726-0207. It should be noted that the PIS/Pasep quotas are not related to the bonus paid every year and which has already been announced for the month of January.

The PIS/Pasep fund can only be withdrawn once in a lifetime and, therefore, differs from the bonus that is paid annually. It is noteworthy that, in June 2020, the PIS/Pasep fund was linked to the Employment Compensation Fund – FGTS and, therefore, it is also possible to consult through Caixa’s FGTS and Internet Banking application.

For those with a Citizen Card, withdrawals in the amount of up to R$3,000 can be made at ATMs, lotteries and Caixa Aqui. Values ​​higher than this only at branches.