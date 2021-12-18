Most vaccinated country in the world, Portugal is again demanding a mask; Ireland returns with restrictions against Covid | World

Portugal, the most vaccinated country in the world against Covid-19, is studying new restrictions to face a resurgence of the epidemic marked by the increase in hospitalizations and the number of cases.

The return to mandatory outdoor mask use, introduced in October 2020, had been suspended on 13 September.

“Currently, the number of new daily cases in Portugal is around 1,600, whereas a year ago we had 5 to 6 thousand, while the number of deaths is less than 20 against around 80”, recalled the head of state .

The socialist prime minister of Portugal, Antônio Costa, also hinted this Tuesday (17) that the country could reinstate some measures, especially on the eve of the end-of-year festivities.

As well as the number of new daily infections, which peaked at 1,816 on Saturday (13), hospitalizations also increased in Portugal, which had 486 people hospitalized on Tuesday, including 80 in intensive care.

“We have to act now (…) The later we act, the more risks there will be”, warned Costa, while ruling out the possibility of resuming the state of emergency that was in effect for about six months, between November and April.

Portugal “is still a long way from what is happening today in the rest of Europe”, Costa underlined regarding the fifth wave of Covid-19, adding that, however, he is monitoring the evolution of the health situation in the continent “with attention”.

With 10 million inhabitants, Portugal has registered more than 1.1 million cases and 18,274 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

New restrictions in Ireland

Ireland reinstates the restriction measures from Friday (19). The new measures mainly affect the leisure sector.

2 of 2 People Sanitize Hands Outside Shops in Dublin, Ireland Amid Covid-19 Pandemic Photo Dec 17, 2021 — Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters People sanitize their hands outside shops in Dublin, Ireland, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in photo December 17, 2021 — Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Bars, restaurants and clubs will have to close at midnight, less than a month after the last curfew. The health certificate, previously reserved for hotels and valid only for vaccinees, is now being extended to theaters and cinemas.

In addition, the Irish government strongly recommends that those who can do so start working from a home office as of Friday. Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin, in a televised speech, reminded everyone of his obligation to reduce social interaction.

It’s a “moral, not legal” obligation, as infections in Ireland reach last February’s levels, midway through Covid’s third wave, which if not stopped now, will soon force hospitals to stop treating cases. less urgent doctors.

Since March 2020, Ireland has imposed a total of 11 months of confinement on the population.

Financial support for the resumption after the pandemic will stop starting this week, but the Irish prime minister does not rule out new, more restrictive measures in the coming weeks if the health situation continues to deteriorate.

The context in Germany is also worrying. German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned this Wednesday (17) about the urgency for those who have not yet been immunized to be vaccinated.

Germany, the largest country in the European bloc, has been recording daily records of contamination, with more than 52,000 new cases per day.